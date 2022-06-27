Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HPBOSE Class 10th result 2022: Know when will it be announced, minimum marks, other details

    The HPBOSE is currently expected to release the 10th class results 2022 in the final week of June, most likely on June 30th, 2022. The board, like the CBSE, has divided the exams into two terms this year, with each term accounting for 50% of the total. Both words will be combined in the end result.

    First Published Jun 27, 2022

    The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon declare the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022. Students can check their board exam results on the official website, hpbose.org, after they have been released. For a long time, there has been conjecture that the HPBOSE 10th class result 2022 would be announced on June 27, 2022. However, no formal notification was issued by the HPBOSE on the subject. The HPBOSE is currently expected to release the 10th class results 2022 in the final week of June, most likely on June 30th, 2022. The board, like the CBSE, has divided the exams into two terms this year, with each term accounting for 50% of the total. Both words will be combined in the end result.

    Websites to check HPBOSE 10th result 2022

    • hpbose.org
    • results.gov.in
    • indiaresults.com
    • examresults.net

    The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be accessible by SMS as well as via external sites such as results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, and examresults.net, in addition to the official website.

    To pass the HP board 12th test, students must score at least 33% overall and in each subject. Students who are dissatisfied with their scores can request a re-evaluation. Those who fall short by a few points will be offered the opportunity to take compartment tests. Those who fail compartment examinations, on the other hand, will have to repeat the year.

    Meanwhile, on June 18, 2022, the HPBOSE released the Class 12th Result 2022. According to the reports, HPBOSE is scheduled to release the HP Board 10th Result 2022 in the next days. Over 2 lakh students took the HPBOSE 10th and 12th examinations, which were completed in April. From March 26 to April 13, 2022, the HPBOSE Class 10th board examinations were held.

