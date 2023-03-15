Karnataka's chief minister announces construction of 25,000 classrooms over next three years: Report

The statement was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while inaugurating the science laboratory under the Karnataka Model School Guidance scheme and new classrooms at Konanakere village in Shiggaon taluk.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced to build of about 25,000 classrooms throughout the state over the next three years, as reports. Chief Minister Bommai addressed the people at the inauguration of a science centre in Konanakere village, Shiggaon taluk.

CM Bommai elaborated on the availability of classrooms in the assembly constituency, saying that the construction of 151 more classrooms is ongoing. He added that the government intends to construct 500 more classrooms in the taluk over the next three years.

According to the report, CM Bommai also said that the Karnataka government had approved the spending of Rs 280 crores to build separate restrooms for male and female students at all public schools in the state. He added that the goal must be achieved before August 15, 2023.

The Chief Minister also revealed that a proposal to build up to ten colleges offering pre-university (PU) courses had been laid out. According to Bommai, orders have also been issued to teach science subjects at the colleges above that have yet to be constructed. He reflected on the previous two budgets, in which the education sector received 12 per cent of the total budgetary allotment.

