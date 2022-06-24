Nitin Gadkari announces Bharat NCAP crash test for vehicles in a boost towards road safety

"I have now authorised the draught GSR notification to implement Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), which would award Star Ratings to autos in India depending on their performance in crash testing," he added.

The Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) envisions a method in which vehicles in India would be assigned 'Star Ratings' depending on their performance in crash testing. In a series of tweets, Union Minister of Roads and Transport Nitin Gadkari stated that the Bharat NCAP will serve as a consumer-centric platform, allowing customers to choose safer cars based on their Star Ratings while encouraging healthy competition among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India to manufacture safer vehicles.

"I have now authorised the draught GSR notification to implement Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), which would award Star Ratings to autos in India depending on their performance in crash testing," he added.

Also Read | Viral video shows Bihar National Highway 227 with multiple huge potholes, irks netizens

The Road Transport and Highways Minister emphasised that Star Ratings of Indian cars based on crash testing are critical not only for ensuring structural and passenger safety, but also for increasing the export-worthiness of Indian autos.

According to Gadkari, the Bharat NCAP testing process would be harmonised with worldwide crash-test methods while taking into account current Indian rules, allowing OEMs to have their cars evaluated at India's own in-house testing facilities.

According to him, Bharat NCAP will be a crucial tool in advancing our car industry's goal of creating India the world's leading automobile centre. This would be a significant step toward making cars sold in India safer and increasing openness about the safety of the vehicles supplied to customers. As part of the Bharat-NCAP programme, the automobiles will go through a series of tests and will be rated depending on their performance.

Also Read | You may soon receive Rs 500 as reward for photo of wrongly parked vehicle: Gadkari

(With inputs from PTI)