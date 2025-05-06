Neha Byadwal, from Rajasthan, achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer. Recognizing that her mobile phone and social media were hindering her studies, she gave them up for 3 years to focus entirely on her UPSC preparation.

Success story: In today's world, mobile phones and social media are integral parts of our daily lives. We can hardly imagine a day without them. However, while incredibly useful, they can also be major time sinks. Neha Byadwal, from Rajasthan, understood this well. She realized these habits were obstacles to her ultimate goal and made a significant sacrifice.

Born in Jaipur, Neha began her schooling there before moving to Bhopal for high school. Due to her father's transferable government job, she had to change schools frequently, eventually completing her schooling in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

Inspired by her father, Shrawan Kumar, an income tax officer, Neha aspired to become an IAS officer. After completing her education, she joined DB Girls College in Raipur, graduating as the university topper. She then began preparing for the civil service examination, but her first three attempts were unsuccessful.

It was after her first failed attempt that Neha made a life-changing decision. She recognized that her mobile phone and social media were consuming a significant portion of her time and distracting her from her UPSC studies. She decided to disconnect from social media and restrict her mobile phone usage for three years during her next UPSC preparation phase.

In an interview, Neha revealed that she stayed away from social media and her mobile phone for almost three years during her UPSC preparation. She distanced herself from friends and relatives, dedicating all her time to her studies.

During her UPSC preparation, Neha cleared the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam multiple times. However, her ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer, so she chose not to take up a government job. After her initial setbacks, she doubled down on her efforts. Finally, in 2021, on her fourth attempt, she achieved success, securing the 569th rank. She scored 960 marks, including 151 in the interview. Neha has over 28,000 followers on Instagram.