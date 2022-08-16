HSCAP Kerala second allotment result 2022 announced; know how to check

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DSHE Kerala, released the HSCAP First Allotment Result 2022 on August 5, 2022. The results are now available on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala, has released the Higher Secondary Centralized Admission Process, HSCAP Kerala Second Allotment Result 2022. Candidates can now access the results via the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admissions have begun on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, and candidates can apply until Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 5 pm. To view the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result, candidates must log in to their respective accounts on the portal.

Candidates can now access the official website to view the second allotment result.

Know how to check the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Result 2022:

1) Go to the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in

2) Key in the credentials, including application number, password and names of districts on the page

3) Submit, and the result will be on the screen

4) Download and take a print

Know the documents required for Kerala Plus One Admission:

1) Class 10 or SSLC certificate,

2) Class 10 mark sheet,

3) If applicable, Caste Certificate, PwD Certificate, NCC Certificate, Certificates issued by authorities for extra-curricular activities, and co-curricular activities

