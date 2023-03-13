Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions at hpsc.gov.in; know process

    HPSC recruitment 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will shortly complete the recruitment process for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions in the Haryana Prosecution Department. The deadline for applications is March 28, 2023. To register, visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

    HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions at hpsc.gov.in; know important dates, vacancy details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will shortly complete the recruitment process for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions in the Haryana Prosecution Department. The deadline for applications is March 28. Interested candidates should visit to register online at the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

    HPSC recruitment 2023: know important dates

    1) February 16, 2023 - Application begins 

    2) March 17, 2023 (extended) - Deadline to apply 

    3) May 2023 - Prelims exam date

    4) July/ August 2023 - Mains exam date

    HPSC recruitment 2023: know the selection process

    The following steps are part of the selection procedure for the 2023 Haryana HPSC HCS Vacancy:

    1) Preliminary written examination (200 Marks)

    2) Mains written examination (600 Marks)

    3) Personality test/ interview (75 Marks)

    4) Document verification

    5) Medical examination

    HPSC recruitment 2023: know about the vacancy details 

    This recruitment drive will fill 112 Assistant District Attorney positions in the Haryana Prosecution Department.

    HPSC recruitment 2023: know the steps to apply 

    1) Before applying, download the HPSC HCS Notification PDF and confirm your qualifications

    2) Visit the website hpsc.gov.in to apply for HPSC HCS Apply Online

    3) Complete the online application form properly and upload the necessary papers

    4) Make a payment of the application cost

    HPSC recruitment 2023: know application fees

    The application cost is Rs 1000 for male candidates from the General category and other reserved categories of other States. All female applicants must pay a charge of Rs 250 in the general category, all applicants in the reserved categories for applicants from other states, and both male and female applicants in the SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories for applicants from Haryana.

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps

    Also Read: GSEB Exam 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 examinations commence on March 14; know schedule, guidelines

    Also Read: LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today; check process

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps

    GSEB Exam 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 examinations commence on March 14; know schedule, guidelines - adt

    GSEB Exam 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 examinations commence on March 14; know schedule, guidelines

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad - adt

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates permanent campus of Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad

    LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today March 12; check process

    LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today; check process

    GPAT 2023: Registration closes on March 13; Correction window opens on March 14 - adt

    GPAT 2023: Registration closes on March 13; Correction window opens on March 14

    Recent Stories

    Oscars 2023: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Where to watch Michelle Yeoh's 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

    Oscars 2023: Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? Where to watch Michelle Yeoh's 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

    Historic It's India vs Australia at the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final; fans thank New Zealand for eclipsing Sri Lanka in a thriller-ayh

    Historic! It's IND vs AUS at the ICC WTC 2021-23 Final; fans thank NZ for eclipsing SL in a thriller

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps - adt

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps

    Rahul Gandhi should apologise for Rajnath Singh BJP MPs demand in Parliament AJR

    'Rahul Gandhi should apologise for...': Rajnath Singh, BJP MPs demand in Parliament

    Naatu Naatu wins Oscars 2023: NTR Jr posted picture with award; Ram Charan shares heartfelt note vma

    Naatu Naatu wins Oscars 2023: NTR Jr posted picture with award; Ram Charan shares heartfelt note

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon