HPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions at hpsc.gov.in; know process

HPSC recruitment 2023: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will shortly complete the recruitment process for 112 Assistant District Attorney positions in the Haryana Prosecution Department. The deadline for applications is March 28, 2023. To register, visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC recruitment 2023: know important dates

1) February 16, 2023 - Application begins

2) March 17, 2023 (extended) - Deadline to apply

3) May 2023 - Prelims exam date

4) July/ August 2023 - Mains exam date

HPSC recruitment 2023: know the selection process

The following steps are part of the selection procedure for the 2023 Haryana HPSC HCS Vacancy:

1) Preliminary written examination (200 Marks)

2) Mains written examination (600 Marks)

3) Personality test/ interview (75 Marks)

4) Document verification

5) Medical examination

HPSC recruitment 2023: know about the vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill 112 Assistant District Attorney positions in the Haryana Prosecution Department.

HPSC recruitment 2023: know the steps to apply

1) Before applying, download the HPSC HCS Notification PDF and confirm your qualifications

2) Visit the website hpsc.gov.in to apply for HPSC HCS Apply Online

3) Complete the online application form properly and upload the necessary papers

4) Make a payment of the application cost

HPSC recruitment 2023: know application fees

The application cost is Rs 1000 for male candidates from the General category and other reserved categories of other States. All female applicants must pay a charge of Rs 250 in the general category, all applicants in the reserved categories for applicants from other states, and both male and female applicants in the SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories for applicants from Haryana.

