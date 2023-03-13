Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GSEB Exam 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 examinations commence on March 14; know schedule, guidelines

    GSEB Exam 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will begin the Class 10 and 12 final examinations. While the Gujarat board SSC Class 10 exam will commence with first language papers, the Class 12 HSC science exams will begin with physical science papers.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

    The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB, or GSEB) will commence the Class 10 and 12 final examinations. The Class 12 HSC science examinations will commence with physical science papers, whereas the Gujarat board SSC Class 10 exam will commence with the first language papers.

    Following the schedule published by the Gujarat board, the GSEB 10th examinations 2023 will begin on March 14 and continue till March 28. While the GSEB HSC science stream exam will be conducted between March 14 and March 25, 2023, the GSEB class 12 general and vocational stream exams will be performed from March 14 to March 29.

    The authority has already distributed GSEB hall tickets. The Class 10 and 12 hall tickets should be collected from the schools, as suggested to the students.

    GSEB 2023 Exam: know the guideline
    1) Students are expected to arrive at the examination centre well in advance
    2) It's required to carry the GSEB hall passes
    3) Roll numbers and other crucial details should be carefully written on the answer sheet as written on the admit cards
    4) Cell phones, Bluetooth devices, and smartwatches are not permitted inside the examination hall.

    GSEB 2023 Exam: know how to download the timetable
    Students can review the detailed instructions for downloading the entire GSEB test schedule 2023 below.
    1) Go to the gseb.org page
    2) Select 'Board Website' from the menu
    3) Select 'GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Schedule 2023' from the list of recent notifications
    4) The timetable for the GSEB Board Exams 2023 will be shown on the screen
    5) The GSEB schedule 2023 can be downloaded 

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
