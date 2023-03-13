Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps

    JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency has opened the edit and correct window for the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 application form for the session 2 test. Aspirants for BTech, BE, and BArch who filled out the JEE Main registration form by March 12 can now change their information online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 registration form can now be edited and corrected through the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the session two exams. Aspirants for the BTech, BE, and BArch programs who submitted their JEE Main registration forms by March 12 can now edit their personal information online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Corrections must be submitted by Tuesday, March 14 (9:00 pm).

    Following the NTA, the additional JEE main 2023 application fee, if applicable, must be paid online by 11:50 pm on March 13 via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

    JEE Main 2023: know how to do correction

    1) Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

    2) Click on the 'JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Application' under the candidate activity option on the home page

    3) Log in using the JEE Main application number and JEE Main password

    4) Make changes and submit the JEE Main 2023 application form

    JEE Main 2023: know what can be edited

    1) For aadhar verified candidates

    Changing either the mother's or father's name is an option for candidates (anyone only).

    Candidate may only alter their category by uploading a new certificate for that category, not both.

    Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates may alter their sub-category (PwD) but not both; they must re-upload their sub-category certificate

    Medium and City

    Qualifications: Class 10 and Class 12, including passing year

    Candidates may be allowed to change or add the subject they have chosen.

    2) For applicants with an unverified Aadhar

    Candidate can only alter their category by uploading a new certificate or by changing their Aadhar status, not both.

    Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates may alter their sub-category (PwD) but not both; they must re-upload their sub-category certificate.

    Candidates can change their birthdate and gender.

    Medium and City

    Qualifications: Class 10 and Class 12, including passing year

    Candidates may be allowed to change or add the course they choose

    JEE Main 2023: know what can be edited for candidates who registered for JEE Main 2023 Session 1

    1) For aadhar verified candidates

    Candidates can submit a certificate for a different category and change their category (If applicable).

    Medium and City

    Course: The candidate may be allowed to add/correct the course chosen

    2) For applicants with an unverified Aadhar

    Candidates can submit a certificate for a different category and change their category (If applicable)

    Medium and City

    Course: The candidate may be allowed to add/correct the course chosen

    Also Read: Jee Main 2023 Session 2: Registration deadline ends today on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check important dates

    Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC seeks govt response on plea seeking relaxation for students; hearing on March 23

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Twenty candidates score perfect 100 percentile in January edition; know toppers here

