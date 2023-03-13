JEE Main 2023: Application correction window opens for session two; know what can be edited, steps

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency has opened the edit and correct window for the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 application form for the session 2 test. Aspirants for BTech, BE, and BArch who filled out the JEE Main registration form by March 12 can now change their information online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Following the NTA, the additional JEE main 2023 application fee, if applicable, must be paid online by 11:50 pm on March 13 via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.

JEE Main 2023: know how to do correction

1) Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the 'JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Application' under the candidate activity option on the home page

3) Log in using the JEE Main application number and JEE Main password

4) Make changes and submit the JEE Main 2023 application form

JEE Main 2023: know what can be edited

1) For aadhar verified candidates

Changing either the mother's or father's name is an option for candidates (anyone only).

Candidate may only alter their category by uploading a new certificate for that category, not both.

Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates may alter their sub-category (PwD) but not both; they must re-upload their sub-category certificate

Medium and City

Qualifications: Class 10 and Class 12, including passing year

Candidates may be allowed to change or add the subject they have chosen.

2) For applicants with an unverified Aadhar

Candidate can only alter their category by uploading a new certificate or by changing their Aadhar status, not both.

Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates may alter their sub-category (PwD) but not both; they must re-upload their sub-category certificate.

Candidates can change their birthdate and gender.

Medium and City

Qualifications: Class 10 and Class 12, including passing year

Candidates may be allowed to change or add the course they choose

JEE Main 2023: know what can be edited for candidates who registered for JEE Main 2023 Session 1

1) For aadhar verified candidates

Candidates can submit a certificate for a different category and change their category (If applicable).

Medium and City

Course: The candidate may be allowed to add/correct the course chosen

2) For applicants with an unverified Aadhar

Candidates can submit a certificate for a different category and change their category (If applicable)

Medium and City

Course: The candidate may be allowed to add/correct the course chosen

