LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam on March 18, link to change exam centre closes today; check process

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will close the link to switch exam locations for the LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) Mains Exam 2023 on Sunday, March 12. Candidates appearing for the LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023 can switch the locations of their exams to Srinagar and Imphal through the official website, licindia.in.

According to LIC's official announcement, 'Imphal' and 'Srinagar' have been added as exam locations for the upcoming LIC AAO Mains Exam 2023. On March 10, the link to change the exam location was active.

Candidates must log in and make the necessary changes using their registration number and password. Once made, the changes cannot be changed back.

LIC AAO Mains 2023 Exam: know how to change centre

1) Go to the official website, licindia.in

2) Click on the careers section

3) Click on the 'Recruitment of AAO(Generalist) 2023' link

4) Key in the required login credentials and submit

5) Make changes in the exam centre and submit the application

The LIC Mains Exam is slated to be held on March 18, 2023. Preliminaries were held in February 2023, and results were announced on March 10, 2023.

