    HPCET 2023: Application form released on himtu.ac.in; deadline ends on April 23

    HPCET 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) has released the HP Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023 application. The HPCET 2023 information notice has been released on the official website. In the prospectus 2023, students can view the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, exam length, marking system, and number of seats.

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HIMTU) released the HP Common Entrance Test (HPCET) 2023 application form Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete the HPCET registration form 2023 on the official website, himtu.ac.in. The deadline to register for the exam is April 23. HPCET 2023 will be conducted in two sessions on May 14, 2023, for admission to BTech, BPharmacy, MBA, MBA (tourism and hospitality management), and MCA programmes.

    The HPCET 2023 information notice is now available on the official website. In the prospectus 2023, students can review the eligibility requirements, syllabus, exam pattern, exam duration, marking system, and seat availability.

    HPCET 2023: know the steps to fill out the application form

    1) Go to the official website at himtu.ac.in

    2) On the homepage, select the 'Application form for HPCET 2023' link

    3) On a new page, complete registration and use the credentials to login

    4) Complete the application form and upload the required papers

    5) Make the payment and submit 

    6) Then, download the HPCET 2023 application form

    HPCET 2023: know important dates

    1) March 22, 2023 - Online application begins

    2) April 23, 2023 - Online application deadline ends 

    3) May 14, 2023 (9:45 am to 12 pm) - HPCET 2023 UG courses

    4) May 14, 2023 ( 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm) - HPCET 2023 PG courses

    HPCET 2023 will last three and fifteen minutes for undergraduate classes and two hours for postgraduate courses. Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) will be included in both examinations. The exam for UG studies will be worth 600 marks, while the exam for PG courses will be worth 400 marks. Both tests will have negative markings.

