    Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches ragi malt drink into govt schools' menu

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy added an extra nutrient supplement, ragi malt drink, to the menu of government school students on Tuesday, March 21, at Rs 86 crore.

    With this new addition to the existing Jagananna Goru Mudda scheme's menu, more than 37.6 lakh students in 44,392 government and aided schools will benefit from the nutritional benefits of receiving iron and calcium through their school meals.

    Chief Minister Reddy announced, "These practices are to make the Gorumudda even better." This food contains iron and calcium, which aid in children's growth. According to the Chief Minister, adding ragi malt to the menu will increase the state government's expenditure on the mid-day meal plan from Rs 1,824 crore to Rs 1,910 crore per year.

    In a tweet, Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote, "Believing that health and good education are only possible with nutritious food, we have been serving Ragijava as part of the mid-day meal programme 'Gorumudda' since today." This is in addition to the 15 food products, including chickpeas and eggs. Sathya Sai Trust, thank you.

    Satya Sai Central Trust contributed Rs 42 crore of the Rs 86 crore needed. He said that schemes like these are intended to reduce school dropouts, improve school facilities, and increase students' intellectual development. According to Reddy, students receive boiled eggs five days a week, jaggery candied peanut bars (verusenaga pappu acchulu) three days, and now ragi malt for the same number of days.

