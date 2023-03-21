GATE 2023 scorecard link active; know steps to download, other details

GATE 2023 scorecard: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kanpur, released the GATE scorecard 2023 on Tuesday, March 21. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 exam can check and get their results from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. Steps to access the GATE results online are provided below.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 scorecard on Tuesday, March 21. Candidates who took the GATE 2023 exam can check and get their results from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Candidates must log in to their GATE GOAPS portals to view the GATE scorecard. Candidates can get the GATE scorecard for free until May 31, after which a fee of Rs 500 will be charged to access the scorecard.

GATE 2023 scorecard: know how to download

1) Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in

2) Click the GATE GOAPS option on the homepage

3) On a new login page, enter your username and password

4) Check the scores using the GATE login

5) Check out and download the GATE 2023 scorecard now

6) Take a printout for future use

GATE 2023 scorecard: know the validity

The GATE 2023 scorecard is valid three years after the GATE result date. "GATE 2023 score is valid for three years from the announcement date of the results," according to the GATE information handout.

GATE 2023 Scorecards: about date and time

1) March 21, 2023 - Scorecard of GATE 2023

2) After 5:00 pm - Scorecard of GATE 2023 Scorecard

3) GOAPS Portal - gate.iitk.ac.in

