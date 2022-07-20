Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HPCET 2022: Result announced; know step-by-step process to check the result

    Candidates must enter their name and roll number to view the HPCET results 2022. Shortlisted applicants based on HPCET results will be contacted later for the counselling process.
     

    HPCET 2022: Result announced; know step-by-step process to check the result - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 12:12 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Technical University has published the HPCET 2022 result on the official website, himtu.ac.in. Applicants who took the exam can now access their HPCET 2022 results through the login window. Candidates must enter their name and roll number to view the HPCET results 2022. Shortlisted applicants based on HPCET results will be contacted later for the counselling process.

    Know how to check the HPCET result 2022:
    1) Go to the HPCET official website, himtu.ac.in
    2) Click on the HPCET 2022 result link 
    3) Key in the required credentials
    4) Check all the details filled in the HPCET results
    5) Download the result and take a printout

    The HPCET 2022 result includes candidates' personal information, roll number, qualifying status, total marks obtained in Part I, II, and III, and other information.

    Following the announcement of the results, the exam authority will post the HPCET merit list on the official website. The authorities will publish a separate merit list based on qualifying marks and JEE Main 2022 exam results.

    Himachal Pradesh Technical University had previously released the HPCET 2022 answer key at himtu.ac.in. Applicants were allowed to raise objections to the HPCET answer key via email within two days of the examination's completion. The HPCET 2022 exam was held on June 16.

    Also read: HPCET 2022: Application form released, Know fees and how to apply

    Also read: HPPSC Administrative CCE 2022: Application deadline extended; know details here

    Also read: HP TET 2022: Admit card to be released soon; know exam schedule in detail


     

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card released know how to download it gcw

    IGNOU June TEE 2022 admit card released; know how to download it

    TS PGECET 2022: Hall ticket to be released today; know time, other details - adt

    TS PGECET 2022: Hall ticket to be released today; know time, other details

    BSEH Class 10 12 compartment exam 2022 Haryana Board likely to release admit card by July 21 gcw

    BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment exam 2022: Haryana Board likely to release admit card by July 21

    JEE Main 2022: Second Session exam postponed; know new date here - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Second Session exam postponed; know new date here

    TNEA 2022: Registration process to conclude today; here's how to apply - adt

    TNEA 2022: Registration process to conclude today; here's how to apply

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    OnePlus 10T to launch in India by July end? Here's what latest reports suggest

    Rocketry The Nambi Effect OTT Release Netflix or Prime here is where and when you can watch R Madhavan film drb

    Rocketry OTT Release: Netflix or Prime, here’s where and when you can watch R Madhavan’s film

    Power outage in parts of Bengaluru from July 20 to 22; Know affected areas - adt

    Power outage in parts of Bengaluru from July 20 to 22; Know affected areas

    Nothing Phone 1 to be available from July 21 firm says pre order customers to be prioritised gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to be available in market from July 21, firm says 'pre-order customers to be prioritised'

    Work from home to be allowed in SEZs may be extended up to 50 per cent employees Details here gcw

    Work from home to be allowed in SEZs, may be extended up to 50% employees; Details here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon