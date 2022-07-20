HPCET 2022: Result announced; know step-by-step process to check the result

Candidates must enter their name and roll number to view the HPCET results 2022. Shortlisted applicants based on HPCET results will be contacted later for the counselling process.

Himachal Pradesh Technical University has published the HPCET 2022 result on the official website, himtu.ac.in. Applicants who took the exam can now access their HPCET 2022 results through the login window. Candidates must enter their name and roll number to view the HPCET results 2022. Shortlisted applicants based on HPCET results will be contacted later for the counselling process.

Know how to check the HPCET result 2022:

1) Go to the HPCET official website, himtu.ac.in

2) Click on the HPCET 2022 result link

3) Key in the required credentials

4) Check all the details filled in the HPCET results

5) Download the result and take a printout

The HPCET 2022 result includes candidates' personal information, roll number, qualifying status, total marks obtained in Part I, II, and III, and other information.

Following the announcement of the results, the exam authority will post the HPCET merit list on the official website. The authorities will publish a separate merit list based on qualifying marks and JEE Main 2022 exam results.

Himachal Pradesh Technical University had previously released the HPCET 2022 answer key at himtu.ac.in. Applicants were allowed to raise objections to the HPCET answer key via email within two days of the examination's completion. The HPCET 2022 exam was held on June 16.

