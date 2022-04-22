HPCET 2022: Application form released, Know fees and how to apply

The application process began on April 21, and the last date to apply is June 18.

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has begun the application process for the HPCET 2022. The application forms are available on the official site, himtu.ac.in.

The application process began on April 21, and the last date to apply is June 18. The entrance exam is slated for July 10.

Fees for the applicants from the SC/ST/BPL category are Rs 1400, while candidates from other categories must pay a fee of Rs 1550.

The examination will be conducted in an offline mode. All questions must be of the objective multiple-choice variety. Two points will be awarded for each correct answer, and 0.5 points will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Here's how to apply:

1) Go to the official website of the HPCET, himtu.ac.in

2) Click on the HPCET 2022 registration link on the homepage.

3) Key in the application details.

4) Verify your Mobile number and email.

5) Upload photo and signature.

6) Check the form before submitting it and edit if there are any mistakes.

7) Now pay the fee with net banking, debit card or credit card.

8) Submit the form.

9) And download the page on the desktop.

HPCET is held for admission to BTech, BPharm, MCA, and MBA programmes at Himachal Pradesh's participating institutions.

