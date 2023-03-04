Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heat wave: Seven mocktails you must try this summer

    From Strawberry Basil Lemonade to Mango Peach Bellini... here are some top mocktails that you should try this summer:

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    The summer's in earlier than usual across India this year. With temperatures soaring to nearly 40 degree Celsius, one needs to keep the body cool and hydrated. That means this is the perfect time to try out refreshing and delicious mocktails. Here are some top mocktails that you should try this summer:

    Strawberry Basil Lemonade: This refreshing drink is made with fresh strawberries, basil leaves, lemon juice, and sugar, and it is perfect for hot summer days.

    Watermelon Mojito: A classic mojito with a twist, this drink uses watermelon instead of lime to create a refreshing and sweet drink. It's perfect for poolside sipping!

    Pineapple Coconut Mocktail: This tropical drink is made with pineapple juice, coconut milk, and lime juice. It's refreshing and perfect for summer.

    Cucumber Lime Cooler: This drink is made with cucumber juice, lime juice, and soda water. It's light, refreshing, and perfect for hot summer days.

    Virgin Pina Colada: This classic drink is made with pineapple juice, coconut milk, and ice, and it's perfect for anyone who loves the taste of the tropics.

    Blueberry Lemonade: This drink is made with fresh blueberries, lemon juice, and sugar. It's tangy and refreshing and perfect for summer.

    Mango Peach Bellini: This drink is made with fresh mangoes, peaches, and sparkling water. It's a perfect drink to have during brunch or as an evening sip.

    Remember, you can always add your favourite fruits and flavours to make the perfect mocktail for you!

