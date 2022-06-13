Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HBSE result 2022: Haryana Board to announce Class 10, Class 12 results soon; Details here

    Approximately 2 lakh students took the HBSE Class 12 board exams, while approximately 3 lakh take the HBSE Class 10 board exams. A large number of pupils also take the Haryana Open School board exam, the results of which are announced with the Class 10, 12, regular results.

    HBSE result 2022 Haryana Board to announce Class 10 Class 12 results soon Details here gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

    The Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH, will shortly release the BSEH or HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022. Haryana Board Results are expected to be issued in the third week of June, which is next week, according to authorities. The Haryana Board of Secondary Education Bhiwani will publish the HBSE Results 2022 on the official website bseh.org.in.

    There has been no formal confirmation of the release date as of yet. According to prior patterns, the HBSE 10th and 12th grade results will be issued on different days. According to reports, the HBSE 10th and 12th grade results will be revealed between June 13 and June 15.

    Approximately 2 lakh students took the HBSE Class 12 board exams, while approximately 3 lakh take the HBSE Class 10 board exams. A large number of pupils also take the Haryana Open School board exam, the results of which are announced with the Class 10, 12, regular results.

    Also Read | RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result today; details here

    Here's how you can check your Haryana BSEH Class 10th, 12th Result 2022?

    1. Candidates must go to the HBSEH's official website, bseh.org.in.
    2. Candidates must click on the notification page labelled 'Haryana Board Class 12th Result.' or ''Haryana Board Class 10th Result.'
    3. A login page will then show on the screen.
    4. Enter your registration number and date of birth.
    5. The HBSE 10th/12th result 2022 will then be shown on the screen.
    6. Candidates can print the HBSE 10th/12th result 2022 and keep it for future use.

    Also Read | In Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut in these districts on June 13; Know why

    Due of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Haryana Board was unable to hold Class 10 and 12 examinations last year. All students enrolled in the 10th and 12th grades were certified pass; they were evaluated on a 30:10:60 ratio, with 30% on the 10th exam, 10% on the 11th exam, and 60% on internal evaluation and practical exam results.

    In 2020, the success rate for the Class 12 test was 80.34 percent, while the pass rate for the Class 10 exam was 64.59 percent. Please visit the website bseh.org.in for more information about the 10th and 12th results 2022.

    Also Read | Exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET and other CETs released; Know details here

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBSE 2022 Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result today details here gcw

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result today; details here

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result tomorrow; Know time, websites, how to check - adt

    RBSE 2022: Rajasthan Board to announce class 10th result tomorrow; Know time, websites, how to check

    BITSAT 2022: Application deadline ends today; Here's a step-by-step guide to apply - adt

    BITSAT 2022: Application deadline ends today; Here's a step-by-step guide to apply

    West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 to be announced on June 17; Know details here - adt

    West Bengal WBJEE Result 2022 to be announced on June 17; Know details here

    In Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut in these districts on June 13; Know why - adt

    In Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut in these districts on June 13; Know why

    Recent Stories

    Modi government is shaken: Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance - adt

    'Modi government is shaken': Congress take on Rahul Gandhi's ED appearance

    Shraddha Kapoor brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case drb

    Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained by police in drugs case

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Kuwait begins process to deport expats who protested over remarks against Prophet

    Disha Patani birthday fitness regime of the actor drb

    Want a hot body like Disha Patani? Here’s her fitness routine

    Formula 1 F1 Championship 2022: Moments that defined the Azerbaijan Grand Prix GP-ayh

    Formula 1 Championship 2022: Moments that defined Azerbaijan Grand Prix

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon