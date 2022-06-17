Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haryana Board Result 2022: HBSC announces class 10 result, Know pass percentage, toppers here

    Students can check their HBSE class 10th scorecard on the Haryana board's official website, bseh.org.in, starting at 5 pm.

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 3:46 PM IST

    Haryana Board class 10th Result 2022 was declared today at 3 pm by the Board of School Education Bhiwani. HBSE Chairman Jagbir Singh holds a press conference to announce the results. Students can check their HBSE class 10th scorecard on the Haryana board's official website, bseh.org.in, starting at 5 pm.

    Students must enter their roll number and date of birth on the official website to view their scoring.

    The Haryana board has also revealed the HBSE toppers 2022 and the HBSE 10th result. Asima D/O Ved Prakash of Bhiwani has topped the HBSE class 10 exam 2022. She received 499 marks.

    Here's the pass percentage of Haryana Board Result 2022 class 10:
    1) Regular student's pass percentage - 73.18 per cent 
    2) Private student's pass percentage - 92.96 per cent 

    Here's the overall pass percentage of BSEH 10th result 2022:
    1) Overall pass percentage of private schools - 88.21 per cent 
    2) Overall pass percentage of government schools - 63.54 per cent 

    Here's how to check the Haryana Board Result 2022 class 10:
    1) Visit the official website, bseh.org.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the login
    3) Key in the required credentials, such as roll number and date of birth
    4) The result will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Check all the details and download it
    6) Take a printout if required

    Students who have received a compartment in any subject will have three chances this year July, September, and March. Students who did not complete class 10 this year will be given another chance the following year. As per HBSE Chairman Jagbir Singh, the board will follow the credit transfer policy announced by the National Education Policy and will give such students seven chances to pass the exam.

    This year, over 3.25 lakh students took the HBSE class 10th exam. Before this, the pass percentage for the HBSE 12th result was 87.08 per cent.

