HBSE result 2022: Kajal tops Class 12th Result 2022 with 498 marks, complete list here

As many as 87.08% of students have passed the exam. The result link will be activated at 5 PM post which students will be able to access it at the official website at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Topper List 2022 has been released! Along with the results, the Board revealed the names of the Haryana Board Result toppers today. This time, Kajal won the BSEH 12th Result 2022 with 498 points. Haryana Board 12th topper list and results are available on the official website bseh.org.in.

Girls have once again outperformed guys. The HBSE 12th pass rate is 87.08 per cent, with females performing better once again.

Here is the list of toppers:

1 Kajal 498

2 Muskan 496

2 Shakshi 496

3 Shruti 495

3 Punam 495

Pass percentage

2022 — 87.08%

2021 — 100% (exams were cancelled)

2020 — 80.34%

2019 — 74.48%

2018 — 63.84%