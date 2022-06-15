Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HBSE result 2022: Kajal tops Class 12th Result 2022 with 498 marks, complete list here

    As many as 87.08% of students have passed the exam. The result link will be activated at 5 PM post which students will be able to access it at the official website at bseh.org.in.

    HBSE result 2022 Class 12th Result 2022 toppers list pass percentage other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 4:08 PM IST

    Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) Topper List 2022 has been released! Along with the results, the Board revealed the names of the Haryana Board Result toppers today. This time, Kajal won the BSEH 12th Result 2022 with 498 points. Haryana Board 12th topper list and results are available on the official website bseh.org.in.

    Girls have once again outperformed guys. The HBSE 12th pass rate is 87.08 per cent, with females performing better once again.

    Here is the list of toppers: 
    1    Kajal    498
    2    Muskan    496
    2    Shakshi    496
    3    Shruti    495
    3    Punam    495

    Pass percentage

    2022 — 87.08%

    2021 — 100% (exams were cancelled)

    2020 — 80.34%

    2019 — 74.48%

    2018 — 63.84%

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
