HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites

Haryana Board students awaiting their class 12th results should visit the official website for more information.

The Haryana Board of School Education, or BSEH Bhiwani, has announced the date and time for the HBSE 12th Result 2022. Students looking for the HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 should be aware that, as per reports, the HBSE 12th Result will be announced on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The results will be posted on the official website, bseh.org.in, as they are out.

Following the local media reports, the HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be announced on the following dates and times. Students should be aware that the Haryana Board 12th Result is expected to be released at or after 6 pm. However, the official website does not yet have the notice of the result date and time.

Confirmed officials have reportedly released the Haryana, BSEH 12th Result 2022 date and time information with the media. Once the results are announced, the bseh.org.in 2022 link will be activated so that all students can check their results.

Here's the date and time for the HBSE 12th Result 2022

1) June 15, 2022 - (date) HBSE 12th Result 2022

2) Likely after 6 pm - (time) HBSE 12th Result 2022

Here's the list of websites for the HBSE 12th Result 2022

1) bseh.org.in

2) examresults.net

3) indiaresults.com

Students are reminded that the BSEH Result 2022 class 12th date and time will be updated once it is officially available on the website's 'Results' tab.

