Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites

    Haryana Board students awaiting their class 12th results should visit the official website for more information.

    HBSE Result 2022: Haryana Board likely to announce class 12 result today; Know time, websites - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 15, 2022, 9:45 AM IST

    The Haryana Board of School Education, or BSEH Bhiwani, has announced the date and time for the HBSE 12th Result 2022. Students looking for the HBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022 should be aware that, as per reports, the HBSE 12th Result will be announced on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The results will be posted on the official website, bseh.org.in, as they are out. 

    Following the local media reports, the HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be announced on the following dates and times. Students should be aware that the Haryana Board 12th Result is expected to be released at or after 6 pm. However, the official website does not yet have the notice of the result date and time.

    Confirmed officials have reportedly released the Haryana, BSEH 12th Result 2022 date and time information with the media. Once the results are announced, the bseh.org.in 2022 link will be activated so that all students can check their results.

    Here's the date and time for the HBSE 12th Result 2022
    1) June 15, 2022 - (date) HBSE 12th Result 2022 
    2) Likely after 6 pm - (time) HBSE 12th Result 2022 

    Here's the list of websites for the HBSE 12th Result 2022
    1) bseh.org.in
    2) examresults.net
    3) indiaresults.com

    Students are reminded that the BSEH Result 2022 class 12th date and time will be updated once it is officially available on the website's 'Results' tab.

    Haryana Board students awaiting their class 12th results should visit the official website for more information.

    Also Read: HBSE result 2022: Haryana Board to announce Class 10, Class 12 results soon; Details here

    Also Read: Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TN Board likely to announce class 10th result on June 17; Know time, websites

    Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 result soon; Know websites, other details


     

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    HBSE Result 2022 Class 12 results likely to be out today Know how to check via SMS gcw

    HBSE Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be out today; Know how to check via SMS

    AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Application deadline ends today; Check fees, other details

    JEE Main 2022 Admit card to be released soon 6 things to verify after downloading it gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Admit card to be released soon; 6 things to verify after downloading it

    Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TN Board likely to announce class 10th result on June 17; Know time, websites - adt

    Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TN Board likely to announce class 10th result on June 17; Know time, websites

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 result soon; Know websites, other details - adt

    Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 result soon; Know websites, other details

    Recent Stories

    HBSE Result 2022 Class 12 results likely to be out today Know how to check via SMS gcw

    HBSE Result 2022: Class 12 results likely to be out today; Know how to check via SMS

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 199 cr drb

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 1.99 cr

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam/3rd T20I: Rishabh Pant hails perfect execution from Men in Blue post 48-run win against Proteas-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Visakhapatnam T20I: Rishabh Pant hails perfect execution from India post 48-run win

    National Herald Case Day 3 of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi

    21 hours and counting: Day 3 of ED questioning of Rahul Gandhi

    Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record-ayh

    Paavo Nurmi Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra breaks own national record

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon