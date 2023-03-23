AP PECET 2023: Registration process commences today on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; know steps to apply

AP PECET 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has issued the notice for the AP Physical Education Common Entrance Test. Candidates interested in registering for the AP PECET 2023 can do so beginning today on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the deadline to register for the AP PECET 2023 is May 10, 2023, with no late fee. The deadline to register without paying a late fee of Rs 500 is May 17, 2023, and the deadline to pay a late fee of Rs 1000 is May 24, 2023.

The Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, administers the AP PECET 2023 Exam on behalf of the APSCHE. The evaluation will begin at 7:00 am on May 31, 2023, and the Games skill test will begin at 6:00 am.

The AP PECET 2023 Hall Ticket will be available on May 27, 2023. The physical efficiency exam is worth 400 marks, and the game skill test is worth 100 marks. According to the notice, the APPECET qualifying marks will be 30 per cent of the total marks allotted for all test items, i.e. 400 marks for the Physical Efficiency Test and 100 marks for the Skill Test in Games. SC and ST candidates should know that they will have no minimum qualifying marks.

AP PECET 2023: know how to register

1) Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2) Make the payment

3) Proceed with the registration

4) Fill out the form and submit the documents

5) Submit, download and take a printout

Candidates are recommended to read the document before submitting their application. Check the official page for the most recent information on AP PECET 2023.

