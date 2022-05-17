GSEB Result 2022: SSC, HSC General Results not to be announced today, Know why

The Gujarat Board has released a clarification, rejecting claims made in a faked circular that the GSEB SSC and HSC General Result 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The Gujarat SSC and HSC General Stream Results 2022 will not be released on Tuesday, May 17, following the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The explanation came in response to a fake circular that went viral, stating that the GSEB SSC Result 2022 and Gujarat Board 12th General Results would be announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, May 16, a fake circular claiming that the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the classes 10 and 12 General Results on May 17 was circulated on social media. Following the same, many students and parents contacted the Gujarat Board for clarification.

In response, the GBSE issued an official circular posted on its website, gseb.org, confirming that the Gujarat classes 10 and 12 General Stream Results would not be released on Tuesday, May 17. "The Board has not announced the date of the result of Std-10 and Std-12 general stream of March 2022," following the official circular. As a result, the press release announcing the date of the aforesaid viral result is false."

While fake news and rumours continue to bother students waiting for their Gujarat Board Results 2022, board officials have not yet announced the date and time for the results. Gujarat SSC Result 2022 and GSEB HSC General Result 2022 are tentatively scheduled to be released by May 2022. However, no specific date has been officially announced by the board.

Students should keep in mind that as soon as the Gujarat Board Results are released, they will be available online at gseb.org.

