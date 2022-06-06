GSEB SSC Result 2022: Gujarat class 10 result announced, 65.18% overall pass percentage

Candidates who registered for the SSC examination can access their results from the official website, gseb.org or gsebservice.com.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board announced the class 10 or SSC examination results on Monday, June 6 2022. Candidates who registered for the SSC examination can access their results from the official website, gseb.org or gsebservice.com.

The GSEB class 10 Board Exams 2022 began on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 9, 2022, at various test locations throughout the state. This year's overall pass rate is 65.18 per cent.

This year, a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, with 503726 candidates passing.

Seventeen thousand one hundred eighty-six students received A1, 57362 received A2, 100973 received B1, 150432 received B2, 185266 received C1, 172253 received C2, and 173732 received D out of a total of 8.57 lakh students.

Because the SSC Class 10 exam was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the passing rate was 100 per cent.

Here's how to check the GSEB class 10th result:

1) Visit the official website, gseb.org

2) On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

3) Fill in the required credentials, the six digits seat number

4) And the result will be on the screen

5) Check the details and keep the hard copy for further need

On Saturday, June 4, the GSEB released the GSEB 12th or HSC General stream results.

Here's how to check the GSEB SSC Results 2022 via mobile:

1) Visit the Google Chrome app on your mobile

2) Type the official website, gseb.org, on the search box

3) On the website, enter the registration or seat number and click submit

4) Result will be on the mobile screen

5) Check the result and download it

6) Take a print for further need

Candidates can learn more about the GSEB by visiting their official website.

