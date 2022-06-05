Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: How, Know where, how to download GSEB class 10 result marksheet

Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat's Education Minister, announced the date and timing of the GSEB Class 10th result. He announced the results of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-10 and Sanskrit first exams on Twitter on June 6 at 8 a.m.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the results of the GSEB Class 10 test on June 6, 2022, at 8 a.m. (Monday). Candidates can verify their results at the GSEB's official website, www.gseb.org, after they are announced. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 9, 2022.

Jitu Vaghani, Gujarat's Education Minister, announced the date and timing of the GSEB Class 10th result. He announced the results of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-10 and Sanskrit first exams on Twitter on June 6 at 8 a.m. Every year, over 10 lakh candidates take this test. The GSEB Class 10 test 2022 was held in almost 2500 examination halls around the country. The GSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2022 were held from March 28 to April 9, 2022, in accordance with all covid-19 criteria.

Also Read | NEET PG examination topper Dr Shagun Batra's success mantra

How to download the results

Step 1: Navigate to the board's official website, www.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the SSC Result link.

Step 3: Enter your login information and log in.

Step 4: The results will be shown on the screen.'

Step 5: Review your results and print them for future reference.

Also Read: 'It is a dream come true, opted for IAS...' UPSC exam third topper Gamini Singla

On June 4, 2022, the GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2022 of Arts and Commerce streams was released. Nearly 7 lakh GSEB HSC Class 12 students have obtained their Gujarat Board Class 12th Results 2022.