Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: GSEB class 10 results possibly by June 15

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB will possibly announce Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 in the first half of June, i.e., by June 15, 2022. Candidates who appeared for class 10 board exams can access the results through the official site of GSEB, gseb.org.

The Board Exams 2022 for GSEB class 10 was begun on March 28, 2022, and concluded on April 9, 2022, at different exam centres. The exam was held considering all the COVID-19 norms issued by the state and central governments.

Nearly 10 lakh students register themselves for the SSC Board exam in the state every year. The Gujarat Board class 10 exam was held in around 2500 examination halls across the state in the year 2022.

In 2021, on June 30, the Gujarat class 10 Result was announced. Over 857204 candidates had registered for the exam. Out of 857204 candidates, 17186 students gained A1. 57362 students bagged A2. 100973 students got B1, and 150432 students got B2. C1 with 185266 students and 172253 students got C2. D with 173732 students.



