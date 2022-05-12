GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Rajkot best performance district; Check toppers list

This year's best performing district, according to the Gujarat Board, is Rajkot. The exam was passed by 85.78 per cent of the district's students. Dahod was the lowest performing district this year, with 40.19 percent of students passing.

The Gujarat Board, or GSEB, announced the results for HSC or class 12 science students on their official website, gseb.org, and over 72.02 percent of students who took the examinations passed. The pass rate is lower than it was the previous year, when students were promoted based on alternative evaluation.

Gujarat Board examinations were held in 2503 test centres. The exam was taken by 95361 of these students. This is a decrease from the 95715 students who enrolled for the tests. Lathi had the greatest percentage of pupils passing — 96.12 per cent. Limkheda had the lowest pass percentage of 33.33 per cent.

As many as 196 students received A1 grades, while 3,303 received A2. The majority of students (27,034) received an E2 or below. The majority of those who passed (18,982 students) received a C2 grade.

Students may now get their provisional marksheets at gseb.org; however, the board will issue the official marksheets in 10 days. In the meanwhile, students should double-check the online marksheet for accuracy. In the event of an error, students must notify school and board officials so that the error may be corrected.

After the GSEB Science 12th result 2022 is announced, students must print or save the scorecard in pdf format. The scorecard can be used as a temporary mark sheet till the actual mark sheet is issued by the Gujarat Board. In addition, once released by the Gujarat Board, students must acquire their authentic mark sheets from their individual schools. They can also apply for admission to any diploma programme of their choosing.

