Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Rajkot best performance district; Check toppers list

    This year's best performing district, according to the Gujarat Board, is Rajkot. The exam was passed by 85.78 per cent of the district's students. Dahod was the lowest performing district this year, with 40.19 percent of students passing.

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared Rajkot best performance district Check toppers list gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    The Gujarat Board, or GSEB, announced the results for HSC or class 12 science students on their official website, gseb.org, and over 72.02 percent of students who took the examinations passed. The pass rate is lower than it was the previous year, when students were promoted based on alternative evaluation.

    This year's best performing district, according to the Gujarat Board, is Rajkot. The exam was passed by 85.78 per cent of the district's students. Dahod was the lowest performing district this year, with 40.19 percent of students passing.

    Gujarat Board examinations were held in 2503 test centres. The exam was taken by 95361 of these students. This is a decrease from the 95715 students who enrolled for the tests. Lathi had the greatest percentage of pupils passing — 96.12 per cent. Limkheda had the lowest pass percentage of 33.33 per cent.

    Also Read | GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Know how to download marksheet

    As many as 196 students received A1 grades, while 3,303 received A2. The majority of students (27,034) received an E2 or below. The majority of those who passed (18,982 students) received a C2 grade.

    Students may now get their provisional marksheets at gseb.org; however, the board will issue the official marksheets in 10 days. In the meanwhile, students should double-check the online marksheet for accuracy. In the event of an error, students must notify school and board officials so that the error may be corrected.

    After the GSEB Science 12th result 2022 is announced, students must print or save the scorecard in pdf format. The scorecard can be used as a temporary mark sheet till the actual mark sheet is issued by the Gujarat Board. In addition, once released by the Gujarat Board, students must acquire their authentic mark sheets from their individual schools. They can also apply for admission to any diploma programme of their choosing.

    Also Read | CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 12 result will not be released today, official confirms

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 12 result will not be released today, official confirms

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared Know how to download marksheet gcw

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Know how to download marksheet

    AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply - adt

    AP PGECET 2022: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, steps to apply

    CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12 - adt

    CGBSE Board Result 2022: Class 12 results likely on May 12

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download - adt

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download

    Recent Stories

    Watch Tibet Airlines flight skids off runway catches fire minor injuries reported gcw

    Watch: Tibet Airlines' flight skids off runway, catches fire; minor injuries reported

    Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason RBA

    Why is Kangana Ranaut still unmarried? Actress reveals SHOCKING reason

    IAF airman, honey-trapped by ISI over Facebook, arrested in Delhi

    IAF airman, honey-trapped by ISI over Facebook, arrested in Delhi

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 12 result will not be released today, official confirms

    CGBSE Board result 2022: Class 12 result will not be released today, official confirms

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared Know how to download marksheet gcw

    GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Declared: Know how to download marksheet

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon