Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE class 12th results declared, 92.66% students pass

    The GBSHSE Result 2022 overall pass rate is 92.66 per cent. This year, the girls outnumber the boys. The exam was passed by 94.58 per cent of the girls and 90.66 per cent of the boys.

    Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE class 12th results declared, 92.66% students pass - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Goa, First Published May 21, 2022, 6:45 PM IST

    The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released class 12 board exam results 2022 on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Students can visit the official website, gbshse.info, to access the board result. However, students will need their admission cards to check their HSSC results as it holds the registration number. 

    Eighteen thousand one hundred twelve students took the Goa HSSC exam this year, with 8,925 male and 9,276 female candidates. Out of 18112 students, 16783 students passed. A total of 92.66 per cent of people passed the exam.

    The exam was taken by 8,861 male candidates, with 8033 passing. Male applicants have a 90.66 per cent overall pass rate. The exam was taken by 9251 female applicants this year, with 8750 passing. Female candidates have a 94.58 per cent total pass rate.

    The GBSHSE Result 2022 overall pass rate is 92.66 per cent. This year, the girls outnumber the boys. The exam was passed by 94.58 per cent of the girls and 90.66 per cent of the boys.

    The Goa board class 12 exams were held from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC examination was held in 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state. 

    Here's the streamwise pass percentage of the Goa Board class 12th Result 2022 
    1) For Arts: 95.68 per cent
    2) For Commerce: 95.71 per cent 
    3) For Science: 93.95 per cent
    4) For Vocational: 79.04 per cent

    On May 24, 2022, at 9 am, the Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for download via the school login. Schools will be required to use their login credentials to download the mark sheets, and students will be able to collect the mark sheets from schools. 

    Also read: GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to download merit list

    Also read: GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to check Class 12 results through SMS, DigiLocker

    Also read: GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board to release Class 12 scorecards on May 21; Know time, how to download

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Here s how to check Class 12 results through SMS DigiLocker gcw

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to check Class 12 results through SMS, DigiLocker

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to download merit list - adt

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to download merit list

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards for CS Executive, Professional announced - adt

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards for CS Executive, Professional announced

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Goa Board to release Class 12 scorecards on May 21 Know time how to download gcw

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board to release Class 12 scorecards on May 21; Know time, how to download

    Telangana police recruitment 2022 Application for 17921 posts to close today know how to apply gcw

    Telangana police recruitment 2022: Application for 17,921 posts to close today, know how to apply

    Recent Stories

    Colouring hair? Here are few tips to consider before dying your hair - adt

    Colouring hair? Here are few tips to consider before dying your hair

    No agenda it was an opinion Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi plea on language row drb

    'No agenda, it was an opinion...' Kichcha Sudeepa after PM Modi's plea on language row

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction Tips probable Playing XI where to watch and more Delhi last chance at playoffs against Mumbai-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more; Delhi's last chance at playoffs

    Cannes 2022: Pooja Hegde or Hina Khan whose yellow dress is hotter drb

    Pooja Hegde or Hina Khan, whose yellow dress is hotter?

    Chessable Masters 2022: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen again; fans laud him-ayh

    Chessable Masters 2022: R Praggnanandhaa stuns Magnus Carlsen again; fans laud him

    Recent Videos

    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon