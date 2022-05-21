Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE class 12th results declared, 92.66% students pass

The GBSHSE Result 2022 overall pass rate is 92.66 per cent. This year, the girls outnumber the boys. The exam was passed by 94.58 per cent of the girls and 90.66 per cent of the boys.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) released class 12 board exam results 2022 on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Students can visit the official website, gbshse.info, to access the board result. However, students will need their admission cards to check their HSSC results as it holds the registration number.

Eighteen thousand one hundred twelve students took the Goa HSSC exam this year, with 8,925 male and 9,276 female candidates. Out of 18112 students, 16783 students passed. A total of 92.66 per cent of people passed the exam.

The exam was taken by 8,861 male candidates, with 8033 passing. Male applicants have a 90.66 per cent overall pass rate. The exam was taken by 9251 female applicants this year, with 8750 passing. Female candidates have a 94.58 per cent total pass rate.

The Goa board class 12 exams were held from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC examination was held in 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state.

Here's the streamwise pass percentage of the Goa Board class 12th Result 2022

1) For Arts: 95.68 per cent

2) For Commerce: 95.71 per cent

3) For Science: 93.95 per cent

4) For Vocational: 79.04 per cent

On May 24, 2022, at 9 am, the Goa Board HSSC consolidated result will be available for download via the school login. Schools will be required to use their login credentials to download the mark sheets, and students will be able to collect the mark sheets from schools.

