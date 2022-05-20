GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board to release Class 12 scorecards on May 21; Know time, how to download

The State Board of Goa administered the class 12 exam across two semesters. It was held across the state in 18 locations and 72 sub-centers. The first term ran from December 1, 2021, to January 11, 2022, while the second term ran from April 5 to April 23, 2022.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the HSSC or Class 12 result announcement date and timing. According to the latest information, the Goa class 12 result will be announced at 5 p.m. tomorrow, May 21.

"The result booklet will also be published on this Board's official website. The same may be retrieved for official purposes by the Head of Institution at www.gbshse.info soon after the result is declared," the official announcement stated.

Here's how to download the score card:

Step 1: Go to gbshse.info for further information.

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says "GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 may now be downloaded," which will be available when the results are announced.

Step 3: Students must accurately input their login information in order to access the results.

Step 4: The GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will display on the screen in a few seconds.

Step 5: Save and print the Goa Board Class Result on your PC for future reference.

Students must verify a few items on their marksheets after receiving their results from their individual schools. This includes percentage calculations, personal information, student name spellings, parent names, school names, and topic titles, among other things. Report any errors to the Goa board authorities right once so they can be fixed.

This year, a total of 18,201 candidates took the Goa HSSC test. There were 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates who applied.