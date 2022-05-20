Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Goa Board to release Class 12 scorecards on May 21; Know time, how to download

    The State Board of Goa administered the class 12 exam across two semesters. It was held across the state in 18 locations and 72 sub-centers. The first term ran from December 1, 2021, to January 11, 2022, while the second term ran from April 5 to April 23, 2022.

    GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 Goa Board to release Class 12 scorecards on May 21 Know time how to download gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 20, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

    The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the HSSC or Class 12 result announcement date and timing. According to the latest information, the Goa class 12 result will be announced at 5 p.m. tomorrow, May 21.

    "The result booklet will also be published on this Board's official website. The same may be retrieved for official purposes by the Head of Institution at www.gbshse.info soon after the result is declared," the official announcement stated.

    Also Read | Confirmed: Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2022 in third week of June, assessment from next week

    Here's how to download the score card:

    Step 1: Go to gbshse.info for further information.
    Step 2: Look for and click on the link that says "GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 may now be downloaded," which will be available when the results are announced.
    Step 3: Students must accurately input their login information in order to access the results.
    Step 4: The GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022 will display on the screen in a few seconds.
    Step 5: Save and print the Goa Board Class Result on your PC for future reference.

    Students must verify a few items on their marksheets after receiving their results from their individual schools. This includes percentage calculations, personal information, student name spellings, parent names, school names, and topic titles, among other things. Report any errors to the Goa board authorities right once so they can be fixed.

    Also Read | UPSC NDA 2 2022: Notification released, Fees, eligibility conditions, exam pattern, check details here

    The State Board of Goa administered the class 12 exam across two semesters. It was held across the state in 18 locations and 72 sub-centers. The first term ran from December 1, 2021, to January 11, 2022, while the second term ran from April 5 to April 23, 2022.

    This year, a total of 18,201 candidates took the Goa HSSC test. There were 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates who applied.

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 3:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Telangana police recruitment 2022 Application for 17921 posts to close today know how to apply gcw

    Telangana police recruitment 2022: Application for 17,921 posts to close today, know how to apply

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download - adt

    ICSI CS June exam 2022: Admit cards to be released soon, learn to download

    Confirmed Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2022 in third week of June, assessment from next week - adt

    Confirmed: Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2022 in third week of June, assessment from next week

    CUET PG 2022 Examination: How to apply online, exam fee, guidelines and more

    CUET PG 2022 Examination: How to apply online, exam fee, guidelines and more

    CUET 2022 Important tips to prepare better ace entrance exam gcw

    CUET 2022: Important tips to prepare better, ace entrance exam

    Recent Stories

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Stephanie McMahon to take leave of absence; here is why-ayh

    WWE: Stephanie McMahon to take leave of absence; here's why

    Meet Dr Azeez Pasha, Sanjjanaa Galrani's husband, as actress welcomes a baby boy RBA

    Meet Dr Azeez Pasha, Sanjjanaa Galrani's husband, as actress welcomes a baby boy

    Telangana police recruitment 2022 Application for 17921 posts to close today know how to apply gcw

    Telangana police recruitment 2022: Application for 17,921 posts to close today, know how to apply

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready

    1955 Mercedes Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut sold for USD 143 million becomes most expensive car gcw

    1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut sold for $143 million, becomes most expensive car

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon