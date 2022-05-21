GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to download merit list

The HSSC Goa Board Toppers list can be accessed through a direct link and the website gbshse.info.

Goa Board Of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education class 12th 2022 Toppers Name, Marks, School Name & District will be released just after the release of the HSSC result. Goa Board class 12th HSSC Arts, Science Commerce Topper Name list will be uploaded in pdf file at its official website, gbshse.info. HSSC Goa Board Toppers list can be accessed through a direct link and from the website, gbshse.info. In addition, HSSC topper's answer sheets GBSHSE will be uploaded online at its official website.

The overall pass rate for GBSHSE HSSC 2022 is predicted to range between 85 per cent to 87 per cent.

On May 21, 2022, GBSHSE will release the HSSC Result 2022 at gbshse.info. In addition, the Exam Authority will publish the Goa Board class 12th Topper List 2022 online in a few minutes.

Here's how to check the GBSHSE HSSC class 12th toppers list

1) Go to the Goa Board's official website, gbshse.info.

2) Find the names of the HSSC Toppers, together with their photos and grades.

3) Look at the list of toppers.

4) Download the pdf.

5) Take a print for further need.

In April, the GBSHSE concluded the class 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce exam. The Goa HSSC test was taken by 18,201 applicants this year. Male candidates made up 8,925, while female candidates made up 9,276.

The Goa State Board divided the class 12 exam into two semesters. It was held in 18 locations and 72 sub-centres across the state. The first term lasted from December 1, 2021, to January 11, 2022, and the second from April 5, 2022, to April 23, 2022.

