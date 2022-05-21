GBSHSE HSSC Result 2022: Here's how to check Class 12 results through SMS, DigiLocker

Students must double-check all facts on the mark sheet after obtaining their Goa board 12th result, including spellings of their names, parents' names, score, subject names, and application number. Students must promptly report any discrepancies to the school or board officials.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the class 12 board exam results 2022 on Saturday at 5 pm. Students can check the official website at gbshse.info once it is available. Because it carries the registration number, students will require their admission cards to check their HSSC results. The Goa HSSC test was taken by 18,201 students this year, with 8,925 male and 9,276 female candidates.

To pass the tests, students must have a score of at least 33. Candidates who fail the test will most likely be allowed to retake it at a later date.

How to check through SMS?

Goa board HSSC students may check their scores by SMS by typing Goa 12 seat number and sending it to 56263 or 58888. Once the results are revealed, students will get comprehensive subject-by-subject and overall grades by SMS.

How to check through DigiLocker?

Step 1: Go to the Google Playstore or the Apple App Store and download the Digilocker app. You may also go to digilocker.gov.in's official website.

Step 2: Register using your phone number, name, date of birth, phone number, email address, and Aadhar number.

Step 3: Finally, make a password and submit it.

Step 4: Login with the information you need.

Step 5: Under the 'education' menu, select the Goa board.

Step 6: Select the GBSHSE HSSC exam result 2022 option.

Step 7: After entering your Aadhaar Card number, the result will display on your screen.

Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or 12th examinations were held in April this year by the Goa board. This time, the GBSHSE separated the class 12 board exams into two sections. From December 2021 to January 2022, the HSSC first term examinations were held. The final result will contain grades for terms 1 and 2, as well as a practical score, after which the merit list will be published.