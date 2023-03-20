RTE UP school admission 2023: Online application underway; know eligibility criteria, dates here

RTE admission 2023 Uttar Pradesh school list: The government and government-aided schools or institutions will provide free education to the reserved 25 per cent of students under RTE. Check your eligibility to apply for RTE admission first, then review the document list and apply before the RTE admission deadline in 2023.

Right to Education Uttar Pradesh Admission Online Application Form 2023-24 is available for students to apply. The government and government-aided schools or institutions will provide free education to the reserved 25 per cent of students under RTE. Students who face challenges in completing their primary school education due to financial constraints can apply online through RTE Admission Uttar Pradesh.

Check your eligibility to apply for RTE admission first, then review the document list and apply before the RTE admission deadline in 2023.

RTE UP school admission 2023: know eligibility criteria

Before applying for RTE Admission in Uttar Pradesh, applicants must verify the eligibility criteria set by the Basic Education Department to ensure that no incorrect application form receives RTE Admission benefits. The following are the key points of eligibility.

1) Applicants must be Uttar Pradesh residents

2) Families of students should be registered under BPL Family

3) When registering for RTE Admission, students must be over the age of three and under the age of seven

RTE UP school admission 2023: know the dates

1) February 2023 - Notification release

2) February 6, 2023 - Start of admission application 1st Phase

3) February 28, 2023 - Deadline for admission application 1st Phase

4) March 14, 2023 - Start of admission application 2nd Phase

5) April 6, 2023 - Deadline for admission application 2nd Phase

6) April 20, 2023 - Start of admission application 3rd Phase

7) May 12, 2023 - Deadline for admission application 3rd Phase

8) March 1 to June 23, 2023 - Application verification

9) March 14, 2023 - Lottery result first phase

10) April 19, 2023 - Lottery result second phase

11) June 16, 2023 - Lottery result third phase

12) April 4 to July 5, 2023 - Deadline for admission form 2023

RTE UP school admission 2023: know the required documents

Applicants can register online for UP RTE Admission 2023-24, but to be approved, students must submit certain documents requested by the Basic Education Department.

1) Current passport size image

2) Aadhar card

3) Address proof

4) Self-attested document

5) Proof of the student's age

6) Certificate of income

7) Ration card for the poor

RTE UP school admission 2023: know the steps to apply

1) Navigate to the RTE UP Admission Portal

2) Click on students' login from the head bar

3) Key in the user id and password

4) Click on login, and click on the online admission application form 2023 link

5) On a new page, the application form will open

6) Key in the required details

7) Upload all required documents

8) Submit and take a print of the application form for further use

Also Read: APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download

Also Read: NEET MDS 2023: Scorecards releasing today on natboard.edu.in; know steps to check

Also Read: REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check

