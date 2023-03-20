Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RTE UP school admission 2023: Online application underway; know eligibility criteria, dates here

    RTE admission 2023 Uttar Pradesh school list: The government and government-aided schools or institutions will provide free education to the reserved 25 per cent of students under RTE. Check your eligibility to apply for RTE admission first, then review the document list and apply before the RTE admission deadline in 2023.

    RTE UP school admission 2023: Online application underway, apply before April 6; know eligibility criteria, dates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    Right to Education Uttar Pradesh Admission Online Application Form 2023-24 is available for students to apply. The government and government-aided schools or institutions will provide free education to the reserved 25 per cent of students under RTE. Students who face challenges in completing their primary school education due to financial constraints can apply online through RTE Admission Uttar Pradesh. 

    Check your eligibility to apply for RTE admission first, then review the document list and apply before the RTE admission deadline in 2023.

    RTE UP school admission 2023: know eligibility criteria 
    Before applying for RTE Admission in Uttar Pradesh, applicants must verify the eligibility criteria set by the Basic Education Department to ensure that no incorrect application form receives RTE Admission benefits. The following are the key points of eligibility.
    1) Applicants must be Uttar Pradesh residents
    2) Families of students should be registered under BPL Family
    3) When registering for RTE Admission, students must be over the age of three and under the age of seven

    RTE UP school admission 2023: know the dates
    1) February 2023 - Notification release
    2) February 6, 2023 - Start of admission application 1st Phase
    3) February 28, 2023 - Deadline for admission application 1st Phase
    4) March 14, 2023 - Start of admission application 2nd Phase
    5) April 6, 2023 - Deadline for admission application 2nd Phase
    6) April 20, 2023 - Start of admission application 3rd Phase    
    7) May 12, 2023 - Deadline for admission application 3rd Phase
    8) March 1 to June 23, 2023 - Application verification
    9) March 14, 2023 - Lottery result first phase
    10) April 19, 2023 - Lottery result second phase
    11) June 16, 2023 - Lottery result third phase
    12) April 4 to July 5, 2023 - Deadline for admission form 2023

    RTE UP school admission 2023: know the required documents 
    Applicants can register online for UP RTE Admission 2023-24, but to be approved, students must submit certain documents requested by the Basic Education Department. 
    1) Current passport size image
    2) Aadhar card 
    3) Address proof
    4) Self-attested document
    5) Proof of the student's age
    6) Certificate of income
    7) Ration card for the poor

    RTE UP school admission 2023: know the steps to apply
    1) Navigate to the RTE UP Admission Portal
    2) Click on students' login from the head bar
    3) Key in the user id and password
    4) Click on login, and click on the online admission application form 2023 link 
    5) On a new page, the application form will open
    6) Key in the required details
    7) Upload all required documents
    8) Submit and take a print of the application form for further use

    Also Read: APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download

    Also Read: NEET MDS 2023: Scorecards releasing today on natboard.edu.in; know steps to check

    Also Read: REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check
     

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download - adt

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download

    NEET MDS 2023: Scorecards releasing today March 20 on natboard.edu.in; know steps to check - adt

    NEET MDS 2023: Scorecards releasing today on natboard.edu.in; know steps to check

    Govt of Assam dismisses claims of another paper leak as geography questions go viral on social media - adt

    Govt of Assam dismisses claims of another paper leak as geography questions go viral on social media

    REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check - adt

    REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check

    GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply - adt

    GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch on March 24 Check out all details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F14 5G with 6000mAh battery to launch on March 24; Here's what we know so far

    PM Modi 'immediately accepted' my invitation for G7 Summit, says Japanese PM Kishida AJR

    PM Modi 'immediately accepted' my invitation for G7 Summit, says Japanese PM Kishida

    WhatsApp hack Step by step guide to share voice status on iPhone Android gcw

    WhatsApp hack: Step-by-step guide to share voice status on iPhone, Android

    Amitabh Bachchan feels 'unbearable' pain, doctors called in at wee hours for actor's treatment vma

    Amitabh Bachchan feels 'unbearable' pain, doctors called in at wee hours for actor's treatment

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download - adt

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon