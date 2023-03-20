NEET MDS 2023: Scorecards releasing today on natboard.edu.in; know steps to check

NEET MDS 2023 Result: NEET MDS 2023 scorecards will be released on Monday, March 20, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE. Candidates who passed the NEET MDS Exam in March can view their results today on the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE, will release NEET MDS 2023 scorecards on Monday, March 20, 2023. Candidates who passed the NEET MDS Exam in March can now view their results on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The NEET MDS 2023 exam scorecards, which were held on March 1, 2023, will be available. The result has already been released.

NEET MDS 2023 Result: know sites to check the scorecards

1) natboard.edu.in

2) nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS 2023 Result: know steps to check scorecards

1) Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in

2) On 'What's a new tab' click on the link, NEET MDS 2023 scorecards

3) Key in the required details and submit

4) Scorecard will open, check the details and download it

5) Take a print for future reference

Once the results are released, the candidate can access them on the official website. NEET MDS is held annually to provide admissions into MDS Courses for that academic term. NEET MDS Counselling will commence after the internship deadline, which is set to end on June 30, 2023. Candidates should keep a watch on the official website for more information.

