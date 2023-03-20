Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET MDS 2023: Scorecards releasing today on natboard.edu.in; know steps to check

    NEET MDS 2023 Result: NEET MDS 2023 scorecards will be released on Monday, March 20, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE. Candidates who passed the NEET MDS Exam in March can view their results today on the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

    NEET MDS 2023: Scorecards releasing today March 20 on natboard.edu.in; know steps to check - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBE, will release NEET MDS 2023 scorecards on Monday, March 20, 2023. Candidates who passed the NEET MDS Exam in March can now view their results on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. The NEET MDS 2023 exam scorecards, which were held on March 1, 2023, will be available. The result has already been released. 

    NEET MDS 2023 Result: know sites to check the scorecards
    1) natboard.edu.in
    2) nbe.edu.in

    NEET MDS 2023 Result: know steps to check scorecards
    1) Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in
    2) On 'What's a new tab' click on the link, NEET MDS 2023 scorecards
    3) Key in the required details and submit 
    4) Scorecard will open, check the details and download it
    5) Take a print for future reference

    Once the results are released, the candidate can access them on the official website. NEET MDS is held annually to provide admissions into MDS Courses for that academic term. NEET MDS Counselling will commence after the internship deadline, which is set to end on June 30, 2023. Candidates should keep a watch on the official website for more information.

    Also Read: Govt of Assam dismisses claims of another paper leak as geography questions go viral on social media

    Also Read: REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check

    Also Read: GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Govt of Assam dismisses claims of another paper leak as geography questions go viral on social media - adt

    Govt of Assam dismisses claims of another paper leak as geography questions go viral on social media

    REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check - adt

    REET 2023: RSMSSB releases answer key for levels 1, 2 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; know how to check

    GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply - adt

    GATE COAP 2023 registration commences at gate.iitkgp.ac.in; know steps to apply

    Gail Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 associate positions at gailgas.com; know steps to apply, salary - adt

    Gail Recruitment 2023: Apply for 120 associate positions at gailgas.com; know steps to apply, salary

    MAH MBA CET 2023 Exam postponed; know revised exam dates, steps to download admit card - adt

    MAH MBA CET 2023 Exam postponed; know revised exam dates, steps to download admit card

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu Budget 2023 key highlights FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan gcw

    Tamil Nadu Budget 2023: Grand Chola Museum to be established & more; Check out key highlights

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her perfect abs during her Monday morning workout RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her perfect abs during her Monday morning workout

    Pro Khalistan goons target Indian Consulate in San Francisco after attacking London mission

    Pro-Khalistan goons target Indian Consulate in San Francisco after attacking London mission

    Delhi excise policy: BRS MLC K Kavitha appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case AJR

    Delhi excise policy: BRS MLC K Kavitha appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

    iQOO Z7 5G price revealed ahead of March 21 launch Check out expected specs other details gcw

    iQOO Z7 5G price revealed ahead of March 21 launch; Check out expected specs, other details

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon