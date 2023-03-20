Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket released for 10th, 12th exams; know how, where to download

    APOSS 2023 hall ticket: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society, APOSS, hall ticket 2023, was released on Monday, March 20. Students planning to take the APOSS 2023 exams can check and get their admit cards from the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in. 
     

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) hall ticket 2023 was released on Monday, March 20. Students who plan to take the APOSS 2023 exams can view and obtain their admit cards at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. Candidates must enter their district, school, and student name to receive the APOSS SSC Hall Ticket and APOSS Inter Hall Ticket. Check out the website and instructions below to get your AP open school hall ticket online.

    APOSS Hall Ticket 2023: exam date
    The AP Open Inter and SSC April 2023 examinations will be held by APOSS beginning April 3. According to the AP Open School inter timetable, the examinations will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

    Students appearing for the exam must bring their APOSS inter and SSC hall tickets to the exam centre. 

    APOSS Hall Ticket 2023: know the steps to download 
    1) Navigate the official website at apopenschool.ap.gov.in
    2) Click on the  APOSS hall ticket link 2023 on the homepage 
    3) Select the SSC or Inter hall ticket link
    4) On a new login page, enter the asked credentials and access the admit card
    5) Take a printout for the future use

    The APOSS SSC 2023 exam will be held in Telugu, Urdu, Kannada, Oriya, and Tamil, while the Inter exam will be held in Hindi, Telugu, and Urdu. For the full exam schedule, candidates should consult the APOSS timetable.

