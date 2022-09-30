GATE 2023: Last date to register today; know fees, documents needed & other details

The GATE 2023 registration process will conclude today - September 30, 2022, on the official website of GATE - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidates may note that the registration window to apply for the examination, with a late fee applied, would remain open till October 7, 2022.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, earlier, had released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12.

Know documents required

A high-quality photograph

Candidate's signature

Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format

PwD certificate in PDF format

Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format.

Know fees

Female candidates (all categories)

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350

SC/ST/PwD category

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350

Other candidates

Till September 30, 2022: Rs 1700

From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 2200

How to apply last minute?

Step 1: Go to the university's official website, www.gate.iitk.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the 'Gate 2023 Registration' option.

Step 3: New users must first register themselves.

Step 4: After registering, log in with the system-generated ID and password.

Step 5: Completing the GATE 2023 Application Form

Step 6: Attach the required scanned papers.

Step 7: Submit the GATE 2023 Application Form and pay the application cost.

Step 8: Download and print the GATE 2023 application form for future reference.