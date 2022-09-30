Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: Last date to register today; know fees, documents needed & other details

    The GATE 2023 registration process will conclude today - September 30, 2022, on the official website of GATE - www.gate.iitk.ac.in.  Candidates may note that the registration window to apply for the examination, with a late fee applied, would remain open till October 7, 2022. 

    The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, earlier, had released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering – GATE 2023 exam schedule. IIT Kanpur is all set to conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, February 5, February 11, and February 12. 

    Know documents required

    • A high-quality photograph
    • Candidate's signature
    • Category (SC/ST) certificate in PDF format
    • PwD certificate in PDF format
    • Scanned copy of the certificate of Dyslexia, in PDF format.

    Know fees

    Female candidates (all categories)

    Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850
    From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350 

    SC/ST/PwD category

    Till September 30, 2022: Rs 850
    From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 1350 

    Other candidates

    Till September 30, 2022: Rs 1700
    From October 1-7, 2022: Rs 2200

    How to apply last minute?

    Step 1: Go to the university's official website, www.gate.iitk.ac.in.
    Step 2: On the homepage, click the 'Gate 2023 Registration' option.
    Step 3: New users must first register themselves.
    Step 4: After registering, log in with the system-generated ID and password.
    Step 5: Completing the GATE 2023 Application Form
    Step 6: Attach the required scanned papers.
    Step 7: Submit the GATE 2023 Application Form and pay the application cost.
    Step 8: Download and print the GATE 2023 application form for future reference.

