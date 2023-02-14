CMAT 2023: Registration process commences; know schedule, steps to apply

CMAT 2023: The National Testing Agency has begun accepting registrations for the CMAT 2023. Following the official notification, the deadline to submit the CMAT 2023 applications is on March 6, 2023, by 5:00 pm. The CMAT application form correction window will be open on March 7.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced accepting registrations for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). Candidates who wish to sit for the CMAT Exam can now apply on the official website at, cmat.nta.nic.in.

Following the official notification, the deadline to submit their applications is on March 6, 2023, by 5:00 pm. The CMAT application form correction window will be open from March 7 to March 9. The date for downloading admit cards and the exam schedule will be announced later. The test will last three hours and will be conducted entirely in English.

CMAT 2023: Know how to register

1) Go to the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the CMAT Registrations link on the homepage

3) Enter your deatils and register yourself

4) Complete your form and upload the required documents

5) Pay any application fees and submit

6) Download and take a print for future reference

CMAT 2023: Know the schedule

1) February 13, 2023 - registrations process commences

2) March 6, 2023 (until 5 pm) - Deadline to apply

3) March 6, 2023 (until 11:50 pm) - Deadline to submit with fees

4) March 7 to March 9, 2023 - Correction window opens

5) To be announced - Exam city slip to be released

6) To be announced - Admit card to be released

7) CMAT 2023 exam date - To be out

The NTA has yet to announce the CMAT 2023 exam date and time. However, according to the official notification, the CMAT Exam will be administered in English. The CMAT 2023 exam will last three hours. For more latest updates, candidates can visit the CMAT 2023 information bulletin on the exam website.

Also Read: SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021: List of shortlisted candidates out: know steps to check

Also Read: TBJEE 2023: Registration deadline ends today; know fees, steps to apply

Also Read: Indian Bank SO Recruitment: Notification released; registration process for 203 posts to commence on Feb 16