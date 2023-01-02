Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE 2023: Admit card to be released on January 3; know official website, other details

    GATE 2023: Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams in February can access their admit card from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidate must key in the credentials, including application numbers and date of birth, to download the GATE 2023 admit card. 

    GATE 2023: Admit card to be released on January 3; know official website, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 5:20 PM IST

    The Graduate Aptitude in Engineering (GATE 2023) admit card will be released on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams in February can access their admit card from the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. Candidate must key in the required credentials, including application numbers and date of birth, to download the GATE 2023 admit card. 

    According to the IIT Kanpur official notification, the GATE 2023 admit card will not be sent by post. GATE 2023 will include details of the GATE examination centre and date and time. 

    After downloading the GATE 2023 admit cards from the official website, candidates must print them on A4 paper. The candidate's photograph and signature will be included on the GATE 2023 admit card. In case of discrepancy, candidates must immediately contact the administering body for correction. If the candidate's photograph and signature images are clear and legible, the GATE admits card 2023 will be considered valid.

    The photograph on the GATE admits card and the image on the valid photo identity document must match the candidate's appearance on the examination day. IIT Kanpur recommends printing the GATE 2023 admit card on A4-sized paper with a laser printer, preferably in colour.

    The GATE 2023 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. GATE 2023 mock test links from last year are now available on IIT Kanpur's official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.
     

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 5:23 PM IST
