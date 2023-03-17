Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CRPF constable recruitment 2023 notification released for 9212 positions; know vacancy details, paper pattern

    CRPF constable recruitment 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced job openings for Constables (Technical & Tradesmen). Male and female applicants can apply for over 9000 jobs. Interested and qualified candidates can apply for CRPF Recruitment 2023 beginning March 27, 2023.

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 1:47 PM IST

    The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced vacancies for the position of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen). Over 9000 positions are open for Male and female applicants. Interested and qualified candidates can register for CRPF Recruitment 2023 beginning March 27, 2023. The deadline for CRPF Constable Registration is April 25, 2023.

    Candidates who have completed their 10th grade are qualified for the CRPF Constable Vacancy 2023. The Online Exam, PST and PET, Trade Test, DV, and Medical Exam will be used to pick CRPF Constables in 2023.

    CRPF constable recruitment 2023: Overview
    Candidates can view the details for CRPF Constable 2023 below:
    1) Name of the Organization - Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 
    2) Vacancy Details - 9212
    3) Name of the Post - Constable (Technical & Tradesmen)
    4) CRPF Salary - Rs 21700 - Rs 69100 (Level-3)
    5) CRPF Constable Registration Dates - March 27 to April 25, 2023
    6) CRPF Constable Selection Process    - Online exam, PST and PET, Trade test, DV, Medical exam
    7) CRPF Website - crpf.gov.in

    CRPF constable recruitment 2023: know important dates
    1) March 27, 2023 - CRPF constable registration begins
    2) April 25, 2023 - CRPF constable registration last date
    3) June 20 to June 25, 2023 - CRPF constable admit card date
    4) July 1 to July 13, 2023 - CRPF constable exam date

    CRPF constable recruitment 2023: know vacancy details 
    1) Male - 9105 positions
    2) Female - 107 positions

    CRPF constable recruitment 2023: know the paper pattern 
    Check into the procedure for the CRPF used to recruit constables. One objective-type paper with 100 questions bearing 100 marks will make up the computer-based test. 
    1) General Intelligence and Reasoning - 2 hours
    2) General Knowledge and General Awareness - 2 hours
    3) Elementary Mathematics - 2 hours
    4) English/Hindi - 2 hours

    CRPF constable recruitment 2023: know how to apply 
    1)  Go to the official website at crpf.gov.in. Registration of personal and contact information
    2) Login ID and password will be emailed to you at the entered email address
    3) Login again and select the category 
    4) Complete the form 
    5) Upload the needed documents 
    6) Make the payment online via SBI MOPS through net banking/debit cards/credit cards/UPI/Challan
    7) Submit and download to take a print 

    CRPF constable recruitment 2023: know application fees
    1) Male - Rs 100
    2) SC/ST, Female - No fees required 

