    CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 released on crpf.gov.in, raise objection until March 20; know steps to check

    CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 download: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the answer key for the online exam held from February 22 to March 11, 2023, for the position of Head Constable (Ministerial). On March 17, 2023, the CRPF released the CRPF Answer Key for the post of Head Constable.

    First Published Mar 17, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the answer key for the online exam held from February 22 to March 11, 2023, for the position of Head Constable (Ministerial). On March 17, 2023, the CRPF released the CRPF Answer Key for the position of Head Constable.

    The CRPF Head Constable Exam was conducted to fill 1458 vacancies. Candidates who have taken the exam can get the CRPF Head Constable Answer Key from the official website, crpf.gov.in. The CRPF HCM Link will also be shared below.

    CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023: about raising objection 
    Candidates who have to raise objections to any question can submit them online. The objection link will be accessible from March 17 to March 20, 2023.

    CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023: overview
    1) Exam Authority - Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF)
    2) Position name - Head Constable Ministerial
    3) Number of Available Positions - 1315
    4) CRPF HCM Exam Date 2023 - February 22 to March 11, 2023
    5) CRPF HCM Answer Key Objection - By this week 
    6) CRPF HCM Result Date 2023 - To be announced
    7) CRPF HCM Selection Process - Written test, skill test, Physical standard test (PST), document verification, detailed medical examination
    8) Official website - www.crpf.gov.in

    CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023: know how to download 
    1) Go to the official website of CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023, crpf.gov.in
    2) Click on the answer key link appearing on the page 
    3) Login with the required credentials 
    4) Download the CRPF HC Answer Key 2023
    5) If you have any objections, submit them 

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
