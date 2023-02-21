Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over'

    The King Khan of the Hindi film industry globally, Shah Rukh Khan, took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted a video post of DU professors dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Fans can't stop themselves from hailing the global icon.

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over'
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 3:03 PM IST

    Pathaan has emerged as the biggest blockbuster movie breaking all records. Shah Rukh Khan starrer actioner-thriller has engraved its mark on everyone worldwide. People are grooving to the popular songs of the film. The effect can be seen in the iconic DU professors as well.

    The DU professors grooved flawlessly on the title song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. The clip that went viral grabbed the attention of King Khan.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam was 'stylist' on Besharam Rang sets; wins fans' hearts

    Pathaan garnered 1000 crores all around the globe. Shah Rukh fans can not stop raving about the nuanced performances of SRK, John, and Deepika in the film. This fan craze and love for King Khan is proof enough of love for the global superstar. The King Khan of Bollywood took his fans by surprise as he dropped a viral video of DU professors from the Commerce Department all grooving in sarees to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

    Taking to his official Twitter account, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars, all of them!!."

    Fans have hailed the global icon as the King Khan of Bollywood for all the right reasons. "It's PATHAAN craze taking over," said a fan. "Tell you what. Now, when I come across Jhoome Jo Pathaan, I do not think about gaudy visuals from the video song. I think of the montage of several citizens of this country coming together and dancing to it. And in the context of the current times, that feels heartwarming," said another fan. "Pathan is not just a film. It has become a festival for all SRK fans," a fan added.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja recreation of Jhoome Jo Pathaan is epic

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
