UGC NET Result: When will NTA release the result of UGC NET December session, read the update here

UGC NET December 2024 exam results are expected to be released soon by NTA on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates can check their results and download the scorecard using their login details after the official announcement.

UGC NET December 2024 session examination was conducted from January 3 to 27, 2025 at the designated examination centres across the country. Lakhs of candidates who appeared in this examination are now waiting for their results to be released. According to media reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) can announce the result anytime. The result will be released online on the official website of NTA ugcnet.nta.ac.in from where the candidates can check the results as well as download the scorecard by entering the login details.

UGC NET December: Final answer key

The final answer key will be released by NTA prior to the announcement of the UGC NET Result 2024. The provisional answer key was made available on January 31, with candidates having the opportunity to register objections until 3rd February. It's important to note that the final answer key will be conclusive and will not be open to any objections.

UGC NET December Result: How can you check the result

• As soon as the UGC NET result is released, visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

• On the home page of the website, click on the link related to the result in LATEST NEWS.

• Log in by entering the application number, date of birth and the given captcha code.

• After this your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Verify and download the scorecard.

The UGC NET exam allows candidates to qualify for JRF and Assistant Professor positions. It provides eligibility for admission to Assistant Professor roles and PhD programmes. In a separate category, candidates can qualify exclusively for PhD admission. It's important to note that different cutoffs will be set for each category, and candidates will be considered qualified only for the category in which they meet the required marks. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website for the latest updates related to the exam.

