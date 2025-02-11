How to make a perfect study plan for CBSE exams

Career
Don’t worry about the preparation. By following these tips, you can create an effective study plan to boost your preparation for the CBSE exams.
Define your goals for each subject and exam. Break them down into smaller, achievable targets. Set goals like completing a specific chapter or mastering a concept.
Allocate specific time slots for each subject based on your strengths and weaknesses. Ensure there’s a balance between those subjects.
Focus more on topics that carry higher marks or are frequently tested.
Don’t forget to schedule regular short breaks to avoid burnout. A 5-10 minute break every hour can improve focus.
Consistency is key. Follow your study plan daily without skipping. Gradually, your mind and body will adjust to this routine.
Dedicate time for revision every week. Revisit old topics to reinforce memory and understanding, especially as the exams approach.
Take good sleep, exercise, and eat healthy. A positive attitude and a calm mind are essential for performing well in exams. All the best!
