Career

How to make a perfect study plan for CBSE exams

Image credits: Getty

The final school exams are approaching.

Don’t worry about the preparation. By following these tips, you can create an effective study plan to boost your preparation for the CBSE exams.
 

Image credits: Getty

Set goals

Define your goals for each subject and exam. Break them down into smaller, achievable targets. Set goals like completing a specific chapter or mastering a concept.
 

Image credits: our own

Create a timetable

Allocate specific time slots for each subject based on your strengths and weaknesses. Ensure there’s a balance between those subjects.
 

Image credits: our own

Prioritise important topics

Focus more on topics that carry higher marks or are frequently tested. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Breaks and rest

Don’t forget to schedule regular short breaks to avoid burnout. A 5-10 minute break every hour can improve focus.
 

Image credits: our own

Stick to a routine

Consistency is key. Follow your study plan daily without skipping. Gradually, your mind and body will adjust to this routine.
 

Image credits: Getty

Revise

Dedicate time for revision every week. Revisit old topics to reinforce memory and understanding, especially as the exams approach.
 

Image credits: unsplush

Stay healthy

Take good sleep, exercise, and eat healthy. A positive attitude and a calm mind are essential for performing well in exams. All the best!

Image credits: Getty

Master Leadership: 5 best qualities of great leaders

How to build a successful career in data science: Tips and guidance

JMI to LPU: Top 7 India universities for studying fine arts and design

Online MBA: Is it a good option? Pros and cons of studying MBA online