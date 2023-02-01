Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Enrollment in BTech programme down by 10%, lowest in five years: AISHE survey

    Bachelor's degree programmes in engineering had the third-highest student enrollment five years ago, following only bachelor's degree programmes in arts and sciences (BA and BSc, respectively). Due to the drop in admissions over the last five years, BTech and BE programmes are now in fourth place. 

    Enrollment in BTech programme down by 10%, lowest in five years: AISHE survey - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

    Survey reports drop by 10 per cent in BTech programmes with regular (or full-time) enrollment mode. Following the Ministry of Education's All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021, enrollment dropped from 40.85 lakhs in 2016-17 to 36.63 lakhs in 2020-21.

    Bachelor's degree programmes in engineering had the third-highest student enrollment five years ago, following only bachelor's degree programmes in arts and sciences (BA and BSc, respectively). Due to the drop in admissions over the last five years, BTech and BE programmes are now in fourth place. Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) now has the third-highest enrollment in the country, with 37.9 lakh students.

    Undergraduate enrollment in Arts or BA courses accounts for 33.5 per cent of total enrollment in 2020-21. Science or BSc enrollment accounts for 15.5 per cent of total enrollment, followed by Commerce at 13.9 per cent and Engineering and Technology at 11.9 per cent. Following the document, 28.7 per cent of the 23.20 lakh students currently enrolled in BTech are women.

    Computer engineering is the most popular engineering field among students, followed by mechanical, electronics, civil, and electrical engineering. There are now over 3,500 engineering education institutions in India. However, it has been noted that fewer students have been enrolling in various engineering courses across the country since 2012-2013.

    India is one of the world's leading engineering countries, graduating over 15 lakh engineers annually. Job creation and retention are significant challenges in critical engineering areas. Following the recent NASSCOM 2019 report, only 2.5 lakh people, or about 15 per cent to 18 per cent of graduates, are securing jobs in the core engineering business. The majority of these graduates are employed in the electronic and software industries. Others work in non-engineering fields.

    Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tech industry has been slashing jobs, and this trend is accelerating across various technology industries. The bleak outlook for the global economy in 2023 has resulted in global layoffs at several technology firms. This layoff wave had already engulfed many tech companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Meta. Many Indian IT professionals who have lost their jobs in foreign countries, such as the United States, are now struggling to find new employment.

    The ongoing workforce reduction in the technology industry necessitates motivating students and increasing their capacity for change adaptation and significant improvements in teaching and learning. A realistic and industry-focused approach is required to change the system and increase their employability. It is also worth noting that significant technological advances, such as AI, big data analytics, IoT, and cloud computing, necessitate the development of higher-order cognitive skills in addition to technical expertise.

    Also read: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be released in first week of February; know latest update

    Also read: AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download

    Also read: NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be released in first week of February; know latest update - adt

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 likely to be released in first week of February; know latest update

    AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download - adt

    AIBE 17 Admit Card to be released on February 1; know time, steps to download

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Application correction window opens today; know what can be edited, steps to make changes

    Student studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report AJR

    Students studying in universities to now teach five illiterate people to get credit score: Report

    Officials postpone Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam due to paper leak; check details AJR

    Officials postpone Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam due to paper leak; check details

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2023: Five times finance ministers referred to authors, poets in budget speech AJR

    Budget 2023: Five times finance ministers referred to authors, poets in budget speech

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns spy for Indian instalment of Russo Brothers' Citadel RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns spy for Indian instalment of Russo Brothers' Citadel

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more - adt

    Nirmala Sitharaman sixth finance minister to deliver budget five times in a row; know more

    Budget 2023 Did you know India s first budget was presented at 5 pm gcw

    Budget 2023: Did you know India's first budget was presented at 5 pm?

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech AJR

    Budget of world's fastest growth in economy; Key numbers to watch out for from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon