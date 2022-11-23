Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DUET Result 2022: NTA announces BEd program result; know steps to check scorecard

    On October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) held the Entrance Examination for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 across India. The exam was given in CBT format in 28 cities.

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    The Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET Result 2022, for the BEd programme was announced on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. The National Testing Agency, NTA, has made the DUET BEd Result 2022 available on the official website, nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the exam can obtain their DUET BEd scorecard by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website. 

    On October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) held the Entrance Examination for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 across India. The exam was given in CBT format in 28 cities. The objective test consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

    Before the results, NTA provided the DUET answer key 2022, and candidates had the opportunity to object to the answer key from November 9 to 11, 2022. After evaluating the valid objections filed by the candidates, NTA prepared the DUET final answer key and result.

    Know how to check the DUET Result 2022:
    1) Visit the official website, nta.ac.in
    2) Click on the DUET BEd result on the homepage
    3) On a new login page, key in the number and date of the birth
    4) Submit and access the DUET login
    5) The DUET BEd scorecard 2022 will appear
    6) Check and download 

    Those with queries should contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 4:25 PM IST
