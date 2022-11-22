JNUEE 2022: Application correction window opens; deadline ends on November 24

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice regarding the correction of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 application form. NTA has opened the JNUEE 2022 correction window for candidates. Students can submit necessary revisions online beginning on Tuesday, November 22. The deadline for making modifications is November 24 at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have completed the application form can make changes by visiting the JNUEE official website at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

    According to the official announcement, the deadline for making changes to the application form is November 24, 2022. Candidates are only permitted to make changes online until November 24, 2022 (till 11:50 pm). Further candidates are encouraged to carefully complete the correction(s), as NTA will not accept any additional corrections in particulars under any circumstances. Candidates can only edit a few fields on the JNUEE 2022 application form. Previously, the rectification window was open from October 31 to November 20, 2022.

    JNUEE 2022: Know how to alter:
    1) Visit the official website, jnuexams.nta.ac.in
    2) Click on the JNUEE 2022 application form and login 
    3) Check the details and make the corrections 
    4) After corrections, submit
    5) Download the page and take a printout for further need

    The JNUEE 2022 test will be held in CBT format on December 7, 8, 9, and 10. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

