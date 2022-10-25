AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here

The AISSEE 2023 Exam will be held on January 8, 2023, in approximately 180 cities across the country, according to the official NTA announcement. The application deadline for the AISSEE exam is November 30, 2022.

The notification of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination, AISSEE 2023, was released by the National Testing Agency, NTA, on Tuesday, 25, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for admission into classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools across India should fill out an AISSEE application form and submit it to the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

According to the official NTA announcement, the AISSEE 2023 Exam will be held on January 8, 2023, in approximately 180 cities across the country. The deadline for applying for the AISSEE exam is November 30, 2022.

Know how to apply for AISSEE 2023:

1) Go to the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the AISSEE 2023 application form link on the homepage

3) Enter the required details, including name, date of birth, etc

4) Fill out the application form and upload all required documents

5) ay any application fees and submit the form

6) Download and take a printout

The AISSEE 2023 will be held for admissions to Classes 6 and 9 in all Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-2024.

Know important details of AISSEE 2023:

1) On January 8, 2023, there will be an AISSEE.

2) The application deadline is November 30, 2022 (5:00 pm). Candidates must submit their fees by 11:50 pm on the deadline date.

3) Candidates for class 6 admission must be between 10 and 12 on March 31, 2023.

4) Girls' admission to class 6 is now open in all Sainik Schools.

5) Candidates for class 9 admission must be between 13 and 15 on March 31, 2023. Candidates must have passed their class 8 examination from a recognised school.

6) The exam will be administered both online and on paper. Candidates would be asked multiple-choice questions.

Know exam fees for AISSEE 2023:

1) General, OBC NCL, defence, and ex-servicemen - Rs 650

2) The SC, ST - Rs 500

Candidates can pay for the exam using online payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or UPI.

