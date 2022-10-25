Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here

    The AISSEE 2023 Exam will be held on January 8, 2023, in approximately 180 cities across the country, according to the official NTA announcement. The application deadline for the AISSEE exam is November 30, 2022.

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    The notification of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination, AISSEE 2023, was released by the National Testing Agency, NTA, on Tuesday, 25, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for admission into classes 6 and 9 in Sainik Schools across India should fill out an AISSEE application form and submit it to the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

    According to the official NTA announcement, the AISSEE 2023 Exam will be held on January 8, 2023, in approximately 180 cities across the country. The deadline for applying for the AISSEE exam is November 30, 2022.

    Know how to apply for AISSEE 2023:
    1) Go to the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in
    2) Click on the AISSEE 2023 application form link on the homepage
    3) Enter the required details, including name, date of birth, etc
    4) Fill out the application form and upload all required documents 
    5) ay any application fees and submit the form
    6) Download and take a printout

    The AISSEE 2023 will be held for admissions to Classes 6 and 9 in all Sainik Schools for the academic year 2023-2024.

    Know important details of AISSEE 2023:
    1) On January 8, 2023, there will be an AISSEE.
    2) The application deadline is November 30, 2022 (5:00 pm). Candidates must submit their fees by 11:50 pm on the deadline date.
    3) Candidates for class 6 admission must be between 10 and 12 on March 31, 2023.
    4) Girls' admission to class 6 is now open in all Sainik Schools.
    5) Candidates for class 9 admission must be between 13 and 15 on March 31, 2023. Candidates must have passed their class 8 examination from a recognised school.
    6) The exam will be administered both online and on paper. Candidates would be asked multiple-choice questions.

    Know exam fees for AISSEE 2023:
    1) General, OBC NCL, defence, and ex-servicemen - Rs 650
    2) The SC, ST - Rs 500

    Candidates can pay for the exam using online payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or UPI.

    Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process

    Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today

    Also Read: NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process here - adt

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Schedule released, registration process begins today; know key dates, process

    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today - adt

    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline ends today

    NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25 - adt

    NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court extends deadline for PG medical admissions till November 25

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result announced; know steps, other details here - adt

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result announced; know steps, other details here

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 New vacancies announced for officer posts Know details gcw

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for officer posts; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes AJR

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes

    Solar Eclipse 2022 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone gcw

    Solar Eclipse 2022: 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: To hell with the spirit of the game - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up-ayh

    'To hell with the spirit of the game' - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up

    Here how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look RBA

    Here's how Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali; Aishwaryaa posted some lovely pictures of the superstar-take a look

    Gujarat Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 detained - adt

    Gujarat: Communal clash in Vadodara over bursting of firecrackers on Diwali; 19 detained

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon