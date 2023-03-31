Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

The Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE, has released the Delhi Result 2023 for Classes 9 and 11. Students who took the Delhi Government exams can now download and check their results at edustud.nic.in and edudel.nic.in, respectively.

The Delhi Government held exams for Class 9 and Class 11 students in February and March. The Delhi Department of Education released the results for the Class 9 and Class 11 Science, Arts, and Commerce streams today, March 31, 2023.

Students can check their Delhi Result 2023 on the Delhi DoE's main website, edudel.nic.in. The Delhi Class 9 and 11 Results will also be accessible on the official student portal at edustud.nic.in.

Delhi Result 2023: know how to check

1) Navigate to the official websites at edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in

2) Click on the 'Results 2022-23' link on the homepage

3) Select your class 9 or 11, now enter your login credentials

4) The Delhi Result 2023 will be on the screen

5) Download and take a printout

The name of the board, school name, student name, roll number, father's name, enrollment number, theoretical and practical marks, overall grade, and pass/fail status would be available to students on the result scorecard. The Delhi Board recently announced the results for Classes 3 to 8 on March 28, 2023. The results for Classes 9 and 11 are now available.

