    Delhi class 9th, 11th result 2023 announced on edudel.nic.in; know how to check

    The Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE, has released the Delhi Result 2023 for Classes 9 and 11. Students who took the Delhi Government exams can now download and check their results at edustud.nic.in and edudel.nic.in, respectively.

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    The Delhi Directorate of Education, DoE, announced the Delhi Result 2023 for Classes 9 and 11 on Friday, March 31. Students who appeared for the Delhi Government exams can now download and view their results on the official websites at edustud.nic.in and edudel.nic.in.

    The Delhi Government held exams for Class 9 and Class 11 students in February and March. The Delhi Department of Education released the results for the Class 9 and Class 11 Science, Arts, and Commerce streams today, March 31, 2023.

    Students can check their Delhi Result 2023 on the Delhi DoE's main website, edudel.nic.in. The Delhi Class 9 and 11 Results will also be accessible on the official student portal at edustud.nic.in.

    Delhi Result 2023: know how to check
    1) Navigate to the official websites at edudel.nic.in or edustud.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Results 2022-23' link on the homepage
    3) Select your class 9 or 11, now enter your login credentials
    4) The Delhi Result 2023 will be on the screen
    5) Download and take a printout

    The name of the board, school name, student name, roll number, father's name, enrollment number, theoretical and practical marks, overall grade, and pass/fail status would be available to students on the result scorecard. The Delhi Board recently announced the results for Classes 3 to 8 on March 28, 2023. The results for Classes 9 and 11 are now available. 

    Also Read: Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2023 declared on result.dkpucpa.com; know steps to download

    Also Read: BSEB Class 12th Scrutiny Form 2023 deadline extended until April 1; apply on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

    Also Read: IIM Rohtak Admission 2023: Registration process begins for 5 year integrated law course; check details

    Last Updated Mar 31, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
