    CUET 2022: Check out 5 preparation tips to ace the common entrance test

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

    With the CUET UG test just a few days away, hopefuls are in a critical period. These final few days of preparation are crucial. Students are recommended to go over their material thoroughly. Every point matters, and even one question might make or break your chances of getting into your preferred institution. It is critical to master domain subjects in addition to English and General Test subjects.

    Here are five tips and tricks to remember in your final days of preparation:

    Make a timetable
    If you are planning and revising, but your timetable is not correct, it might cause problems. As a result, the timetable is quite crucial. Set a time limit for each significant topic and focus on the study accordingly. So that all themes and topics may be covered.

    Practice mock papers
    Keep an eye out for emerging forms of questions, such as assertion, reasoning, and so on. This will help you become acquainted with the kind of questions that may be asked. But don't worry, the purpose of these questions is just to test your conceptual knowledge. The more questions you practise with, the greater your understanding of the subject will be.

    Also Read | NEET 2022: 5 tips to prepare better for medical entrance exam last minute

    Get basics right
    CUET exclusively addresses the first two stages of learning, which are memory and comprehension-based questions. As a result, you must devote sufficient time and attention to the principles and comprehension of your selected topic matter across all streams.

    Don't forget to take a break
    While you may believe that studying for as many hours as possible is beneficial, this might fact be detrimental. You wouldn't try to run 24 hours a day if you were preparing for a marathon. Similarly, studies have indicated that taking regular breaks improves with long-term information retention.

    Also Read | CUET UG 2022: Admit card to be released today; know details here

    Learn, revise and revise and more revision
    It is critical to go over the chapter and subtopic summaries again. Take note of the proportional weightages in board examinations for each chapter and use it as a guideline for allocating your valuable time. If you want to ace the CUET UG test, make sure you go over all of the chapters and subjects, even if they seem trivial.

    Because CUET is in its first year, there may be some glitches. Candidates should psychologically prepare themselves to be unaffected by these. One thing to keep in mind is the importance of remaining cheerful and healthy.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
