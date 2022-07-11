Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release exam city slips from today, admit cards to be out soon

    CUET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be provided following the distribution of CUET UG exam city allotment slips. Students should be aware that the National Testing Agency (NTA) publishes test city slips first, followed by admission cards, for the majority of exams. Taking this into consideration, the CUET 2022 exam city slips are expected today, as the exam is only five days away.

    CUET UG 2022 NTA likely to release exam city slips from today admit cards to be out soon gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    The Common University Entrance Test, CUET Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to be given very soon for the CUET UG test. While the National Testing Agency, NTA, has not confirmed an official date for its distribution, the CUET UG 2022 test city slips are anticipated today, on July 11, 2022. Students will be able to obtain these slips once they are issued from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    CUET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be provided following the distribution of CUET UG exam city allotment slips. Students should be aware that the National Testing Agency (NTA) publishes test city slips first, followed by admission cards, for the majority of exams. Taking this into consideration, the CUET 2022 exam city slips are expected today, as the exam is only five days away.

    Also Read | JEE Main Result 2022: NTA releases Session 1 scores; know how to download, other details

    Please keep in mind that CUET UG 2022 test city slips are not the same as admission cards. The CUET Admit Card 2022 will be the document that everyone is required to bring to the test venue. Exam city slips will include information such as exam city, location, and so on.

    The test will be held this year on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. CUET (UG) - 2022 will be administered using computer-based testing (CBT). The tests will take place in two shifts. Specifically, morning (09.00 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.) and afternoon (03.00 p.m. to 06.45 p.m.). The exam will last three hours and fifteen minutes (195 minutes) for Slot 1 and three hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes) for Slot 2.

    The test will be held in 547 cities inside India and 13 cities outside India in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    Once the admission card is posted on the official website, candidates will be able to verify the exam centre, date, and shift. All applicants should constantly monitoring the official website for the most recent information on admit cards.

    Also Read | NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released; know how to download, other instructions and more

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TN TET 2022 correction window opens today here s how you can access it gcw

    TN TET 2022 correction window opens today; here's how you can access it

    JEE Main Result 2022 NTA releases Session 1 scores know how to download other details gcw

    JEE Main Result 2022: NTA releases Session 1 scores; know how to download, other details

    NEET UG 2022 From dress code barred items to documents required for exam day know it all here gcw

    NEET UG 2022: From dress code to documents required for exam day; know it all here

    NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released know how to download other instructions and more gcw

    NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released; know how to download, other instructions and more

    JEE Main results 2022 Session 1 results likely to be announced today here s how to check scores gcw

    JEE Main 2022: Session 1 results likely to be announced today; here's how to check scores

    Recent Stories

    Ahead of PM's visit, Nitish Kumar and BJP are at loggerheads again

    Ahead of PM's visit, Nitish Kumar and BJP are at loggerheads again

    Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details RBA

    Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex for Rs 119 crore; becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour; read details

    OPS vs EPS Setback for Panneerselvam Madras HC gives nod to AIADMK general meeting gcw

    OPS vs EPS: Setback for Panneerselvam, Madras HC gives nod to AIADMK general meeting

    TN TET 2022 correction window opens today here s how you can access it gcw

    TN TET 2022 correction window opens today; here's how you can access it

    IS4OM India's way of protecting space assets from threats

    IS4OM, India's way of protecting space assets from threats

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon