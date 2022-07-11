CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release exam city slips from today, admit cards to be out soon

CUET Admit Card 2022 is likely to be provided following the distribution of CUET UG exam city allotment slips. Students should be aware that the National Testing Agency (NTA) publishes test city slips first, followed by admission cards, for the majority of exams. Taking this into consideration, the CUET 2022 exam city slips are expected today, as the exam is only five days away.

The Common University Entrance Test, CUET Admit Card 2022 is scheduled to be given very soon for the CUET UG test. While the National Testing Agency, NTA, has not confirmed an official date for its distribution, the CUET UG 2022 test city slips are anticipated today, on July 11, 2022. Students will be able to obtain these slips once they are issued from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Please keep in mind that CUET UG 2022 test city slips are not the same as admission cards. The CUET Admit Card 2022 will be the document that everyone is required to bring to the test venue. Exam city slips will include information such as exam city, location, and so on.

The test will be held this year on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. CUET (UG) - 2022 will be administered using computer-based testing (CBT). The tests will take place in two shifts. Specifically, morning (09.00 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.) and afternoon (03.00 p.m. to 06.45 p.m.). The exam will last three hours and fifteen minutes (195 minutes) for Slot 1 and three hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes) for Slot 2.

The test will be held in 547 cities inside India and 13 cities outside India in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Once the admission card is posted on the official website, candidates will be able to verify the exam centre, date, and shift. All applicants should constantly monitoring the official website for the most recent information on admit cards.

