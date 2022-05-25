Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know when will the results be out?

    Officials report that owing to the large number of pupils, the evaluation is taking longer than expected, and that the results for both the 10th and 12th grades may be announced separately. Earlier, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted that the results will be announced 'soon.'

    Rajasthan Board 10th 12th Results 2022 Know when will the results be out gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Rajasthan, First Published May 25, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

    Over 20 lakh students are anxiously awaiting the Rajasthan Board class 10th and 12th board results. The board did not disclose the result date until late, although sources indicate that it will be released today or in the next days. 

    Officials report that owing to the large number of pupils, the evaluation is taking longer than expected, and that the results for both the 10th and 12th grades may be announced separately. Earlier, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted that the results will be announced 'soon.'

    Every year, almost 20 lakh students sit for Rajasthan Board exams, which include both the 10th and 12th grades. Every year, over 12 lakh students take their class 10 boards and approximately 8 lakh students take their class 12 exams with Rajasthan Board. 

    The evaluation procedure is taking longer because of the large number of pupils engaged. With each student taking 5-6 tests, the total number of answer scripts to be examined is at least one lakh. 

    When the evaluation is finished, the date and time of the results will be released. The outcome will be revealed at a press conference by DP Jaroli and RBSE Secretary Arvind Sengwa. The outcome will be accessible for students to download following the speech to the media. The results will be accessible at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org as they are declared.

     

    Those checking their results on the official website must log in using their roll number. Their admission cards will include their roll number. Those who have not received their roll numbers should contact their respective institutions. Students can also verify their results using their date of birth.

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPSC 2022: Know dates, schedule, and timings for ESE Mains, CMS - adt

    UPSC 2022: Know dates, schedule, and timings for ESE Mains, CMS

    IIT Bombay offers one-year Master in Development Practice course know fees selection process more gcw

    IIT Bombay offers one-year Master in Development Practice course; know fees, selection process & more

    UGC NET Exam 2022: Application form deadline extended; Here's a guide to apply - adt

    UGC NET Exam 2022: Application form deadline extended; Here's a guide to apply

    NATA 2022: Application deadline ends today, apply now - adt

    NATA 2022: Application deadline ends today, apply now

    REET 2022: REET application form closes today, Know important dates, how to apply - adt

    REET 2022: REET application form closes today, Know important dates, how to apply

    Recent Stories

    football Champions League final: Decoding the 'peace' official match ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool showdown snt

    Champions League final: Decoding the 'peace' match ball for Real Madrid vs Liverpool showdown

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos stickers on Facebook Messengers Instagram gcw

    Meta brings 3D virtual avatars for profile photos, stickers on Facebook Messengers, Instagram

    Ideal for camping other activities Elon Musk owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs gcw

    'Ideal for camping, other activities': Elon Musk-owned Starlink launches satellite internet for RVs

    tennis French Open 2022 After first-round scare Stefanos Tsitsipas is glad he had 'fighting spirit' snt

    French Open 2022: After first-round scare, Tsitsipas is glad he had 'fighting spirit'

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre - adt

    Anger and anguish grip US after Texas school massacre

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon