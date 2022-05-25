Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know when will the results be out?

Officials report that owing to the large number of pupils, the evaluation is taking longer than expected, and that the results for both the 10th and 12th grades may be announced separately. Earlier, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted that the results will be announced 'soon.'

Over 20 lakh students are anxiously awaiting the Rajasthan Board class 10th and 12th board results. The board did not disclose the result date until late, although sources indicate that it will be released today or in the next days.

Every year, almost 20 lakh students sit for Rajasthan Board exams, which include both the 10th and 12th grades. Every year, over 12 lakh students take their class 10 boards and approximately 8 lakh students take their class 12 exams with Rajasthan Board.

The evaluation procedure is taking longer because of the large number of pupils engaged. With each student taking 5-6 tests, the total number of answer scripts to be examined is at least one lakh.

When the evaluation is finished, the date and time of the results will be released. The outcome will be revealed at a press conference by DP Jaroli and RBSE Secretary Arvind Sengwa. The outcome will be accessible for students to download following the speech to the media. The results will be accessible at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org as they are declared.

Those checking their results on the official website must log in using their roll number. Their admission cards will include their roll number. Those who have not received their roll numbers should contact their respective institutions. Students can also verify their results using their date of birth.