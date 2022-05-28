CUET UG 2022: Application window reopens, Know required documents, other details

The National Testing Agency reopened the Common University Admission Test UG 2022 application deadline, allowing students to apply until 9 pm on May 31.

The application window for CUET UG 2022 has been extended. On May 27, the National Testing Agency reopened the Common University Admission Test UG 2022 application deadline, allowing students to apply until 9 pm on May 31.

Students can register for the admission exam at the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Following the official statement, "National Testing Agency has decided to provide the opportunity to the candidates to fill up the Online Application Form of CUET (UG) 2022 in light of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them the opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) 2022."

It also added that the candidates who already registered, who were unable to submit or complete their application form can log in using the application number and password to finish their application process.

The Common Undergraduate and Postgraduate Entrance Test (CUET) is a national entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at participating universities across the country. For students seeking admission to UG degrees at central universities, the test is required.

Learn to apply for CUET UG 2022

1) Go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2) Click on the 'register' tab

3) Key in the required credentials and other details

4) Submit the required documents

5) Make the payment

6) Submit and take a printout for further need

Know the required documents for CUET UG 2022

1) Class 10th and 12th mark sheet

2) Scanned passport size image

3) Scanned photo of your signature

4) Photo ID proof (Aadhar card, driving license, passport etc)

5) Caste certificate (if suitable)

This entrance exam's questions will solely be based on the syllabus provided to students in class 12. To prepare for CUET 2022, students only require their prescribed NCERT books.

