Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Score card released at ibps.in, know how to download it

    Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination of Clerk can check the scores through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 announced at ibpsin know how to check marks gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 8:18 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 results have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on the official website, ibps.in.  It must be noted that the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination was held on September 03 and September 04, 2022, in four shifts The results will be available until October 8.

    The main test will only be open to candidates who have qualified for the written exam. The main test will be in October 2022. Candidates can visit the IBPS website for further information on this topic.

    To download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number or roll number and Password or date of birth for login.

    Also Read | Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 to close on September 28; How to apply last minute?

    Here's how to check the results:

    • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in
    • Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores available on the home page
    • Enter the login details and click on submit
    • Your scores will be displayed on the screen
    • Check the result and download the page
    • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Also Read | SBI Clerk 2022: Registration process deadline for 5000+ positions ends today; check details

    Students who clear the main exam will be called to appear for the provisional allotment which will be conducted in April 2023.

    Provisionally selected candidates will be recruited at Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

    Also Read | JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result for IIT, NIT+ admissions to be announced on September 28

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 8:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 to close on September 28 How to apply last minute gcw

    Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2022 to close on September 28; How to apply last minute?

    JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result for IIT, NIT+ admissions to be announced on September 28 - adt

    JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result for IIT, NIT+ admissions to be announced on September 28

    SBI Clerk 2022: Registration process deadline for 5000+ positions ends today; check details - adt

    SBI Clerk 2022: Registration process deadline for 5000+ positions ends today; check details

    CUET PG 2022 NTA announces results how to check toppers list other details gcw

    CUET PG 2022 results declared on cuet.nta.nic.in, 6 candidates scored 100 percentile; Check toppers' list

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan has a Poo Bani Parvati moment changes from bralette jeans to ombre saree drb

    Seen Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Poo Bani Parvati’ transition? Watch the SEXY video here

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale amazon great indian festival sale 2022 know oppo huge discounts amazing offers gcw

    Flipkart & Amazon festive sale is live; Know OPPO’s huge discounts and amazing offers

    Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two piece drb

    Poonam Pandey Bikini Pictures: 5 times actor made jaws drop in racy two-piece

    Full-stack Development Demand in Modern Business Era

    Full-stack Development Demand in Modern Business Era

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal wedding update Couple Mumbai reception to be held at a 176 year old mill drb

    Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple’s Mumbai reception to be held at a 176-year-old mill

    Recent Videos

    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon