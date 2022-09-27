IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Score card released at ibps.in, know how to download it

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination of Clerk can check the scores through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 results have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on the official website, ibps.in. It must be noted that the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination was held on September 03 and September 04, 2022, in four shifts The results will be available until October 8.

The main test will only be open to candidates who have qualified for the written exam. The main test will be in October 2022. Candidates can visit the IBPS website for further information on this topic.

To download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number or roll number and Password or date of birth for login.

Here's how to check the results:

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 scores available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your scores will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students who clear the main exam will be called to appear for the provisional allotment which will be conducted in April 2023.

Provisionally selected candidates will be recruited at Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

